Man, 24, suffers life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted with metal pole near River Thames in Vauxhall

The incident occurred at Albert Embankment near Vauxhall Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has sustained life-threatening head injuries after being attacked with a metal pole near Vauxhall Bridge on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Albert Embankment near Vauxhall Bridge shortly before 4:15am on Sunday morning after receiving reports that a man had been attacked with a metal pole near the River Thames.

Officers and paramedics found the man, 24, had suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital. His condition has since been assessed as life-threatening, police said in a statement.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested near to the scene of the incident on suspicious of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both men remain in police custody.

The man was attacked near the River Thames in Vauxhall. Picture: Google Maps

Detectives from the Met’s South Central BCU have urged people who witnessed the incident but have not yet come forward to contact police.

CCTV from the location shows a number of people in the area, police added in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1204/01Oct.