WATCH: Police discover wanted man hiding half-naked inside sofa

By Flaminia Luck

Watch the moment police officers discovered a suspect who had hidden himself inside a sofa to evade capture.

Bedfordshire Police found the wanted man tucked into the base of his sofa - wearing not much more than underpants - while executing a warrant at a property on Friday morning.

While searching the property in Potton, near Cambridge, they overturned the piece of furniture and rumbled the suspect's sofa-isticated plan to stay hidden.

"We’ve seen some things in our time, but we must say this is a first," the force said.

"We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he’ll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell – little less of a squeeze that way," they added. Let's hope this cushions the blow.

The wanted man was found tucked into the base of his sofa. Picture: BedforshirePolice

Bedfordshire Police said in a statement,

