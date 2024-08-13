Woman who killed her 'sugar daddy' sings 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' in court before being jailed for life

Lauren Harris and David Webster were jailed for a total of 48 years for the murder of Mark Wilcox. Picture: North Wales Police

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who murdered her "sugar daddy" sang "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" before being jailed for life for his murder.

Lauren Harris and her accomplice David Webster stabbed Mark Wilcox at his flat in Wales last November, before fleeing the scene in his car.

The pair were jailed for a total of 48 years in total.

Mold Crown Court heard Harris, 29, from Llandudno, was the partner of Mr Wilcox, 65, and referred to him as her "sugar daddy".

During one point of the trial, Harris could be heard singing the Shania Twain song as she was escorted to the dock whilst the jury were out of the room, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lauren Harris was jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Picture: North Wales Police

David Webster was found guilty of murder and jailed for 23 years. Picture: North Wales Police

However, Harris and Webster, from Cheshire, were described by judge, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall, as "callous and opportunistic thieves".

Police attended Wilcox's flat in Colwyn Bay on November 20 and found him with serious injuries including two stab wounds and injuries inflicted by a vodka bottle.

Harris and Webster fled the scene in the victim's car, a Volvo, which was later found crashed, the court heard.

The pair left the car but two knives were recovered from the vehicle and DNA tests of the handle showed a link to Webster.

Wilcox died later that day. Harris and Webster both denied involvement but a jury convicted them of murder.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford FC said: "A flashpoint occurred after some hours of drinking and drug-taking in which events suddenly turned nasty and violent.

"It was an attack in which he was stabbed twice and assaulted with a [vodka bottle] causing significant and different injuries."

Mold Crown Court heard Harris singing the song as she was escorted to the dock whilst the jury were out of the room. Picture: Getty

'Violent and senseless murder'

Superintendent Sarah-Jayne Williams said: “This was a violent and senseless murder of a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather, whose life was taken from him in such unnecessary circumstances.

“His family are suffering profoundly due to their loss, and I recognise that no sentence will bring him back to them. However, I hope today’s outcome will bring some sense of peace.

“They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout this complex and lengthy investigation, and my thoughts remain with them today.

“Harris and Webster callously murdered Mark in his own home in a sustained attack, where he should have been safe. They took his belongings, including his car, which Harris subsequently crashed.

“They have prolonged his family’s suffering by refusing to admit their part in killing Mark, whilst showing no remorse for their actions.

“I hope this lengthy sentence gives them both some time to reflect on what they have done.”

'Loving, funny, kind'

Mark’s Family added: “Mark loved us all and we loved him. We have lost our loving, funny, kind, and sensitive brother, son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend.

“Mark was a kind, caring and generous man who made us smile and laugh and whom always had a kind word for everyone he met and knew.

“As a family, we have been left absolutely devastated.

Mark’s grandchildren will grow up without their doting and loving grandfather.

“Mark’s death leaves a void that feels irreparable. Things will never be the same again.”

Harris, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years and showed no emotion during the sentence.

Webster, of Lacey Street in Widnes, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years.

He was noted by the judge as a "willing accomplice" to Harris in the murder as he bowed his head during sentencing.