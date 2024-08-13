Woman who killed her 'sugar daddy' sings 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' in court before being jailed for life

13 August 2024, 09:03 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 09:19

Lauren Harris and David Webster were jailed for a total of 48 years for the murder of Mark Wilcox
Lauren Harris and David Webster were jailed for a total of 48 years for the murder of Mark Wilcox. Picture: North Wales Police

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who murdered her "sugar daddy" sang "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" before being jailed for life for his murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lauren Harris and her accomplice David Webster stabbed Mark Wilcox at his flat in Wales last November, before fleeing the scene in his car.

The pair were jailed for a total of 48 years in total.

Mold Crown Court heard Harris, 29, from Llandudno, was the partner of Mr Wilcox, 65, and referred to him as her "sugar daddy".

During one point of the trial, Harris could be heard singing the Shania Twain song as she was escorted to the dock whilst the jury were out of the room, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lauren Harris was jailed for life
Lauren Harris was jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Picture: North Wales Police
David Webster was found guilty of murder
David Webster was found guilty of murder and jailed for 23 years. Picture: North Wales Police

However, Harris and Webster, from Cheshire, were described by judge, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall, as "callous and opportunistic thieves".

Police attended Wilcox's flat in Colwyn Bay on November 20 and found him with serious injuries including two stab wounds and injuries inflicted by a vodka bottle.

Harris and Webster fled the scene in the victim's car, a Volvo, which was later found crashed, the court heard.

The pair left the car but two knives were recovered from the vehicle and DNA tests of the handle showed a link to Webster.

Wilcox died later that day. Harris and Webster both denied involvement but a jury convicted them of murder.

Prosecutor Andrew Ford FC said: "A flashpoint occurred after some hours of drinking and drug-taking in which events suddenly turned nasty and violent.

"It was an attack in which he was stabbed twice and assaulted with a [vodka bottle] causing significant and different injuries."

Mold Crown Court heard Harris singing the song as she was escorted to the dock whilst the jury were out of the room
Mold Crown Court heard Harris singing the song as she was escorted to the dock whilst the jury were out of the room. Picture: Getty

'Violent and senseless murder'

Superintendent Sarah-Jayne Williams said: “This was a violent and senseless murder of a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather, whose life was taken from him in such unnecessary circumstances.

“His family are suffering profoundly due to their loss, and I recognise that no sentence will bring him back to them. However, I hope today’s outcome will bring some sense of peace.

“They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout this complex and lengthy investigation, and my thoughts remain with them today.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed in Leicester Square leaving her 'seriously hurt'

Read more: Trump claims Biden was ousted in 'coup' and calls Harris 'third-rate, phoney candidate' in Elon Musk interview

“Harris and Webster callously murdered Mark in his own home in a sustained attack, where he should have been safe. They took his belongings, including his car, which Harris subsequently crashed.

“They have prolonged his family’s suffering by refusing to admit their part in killing Mark, whilst showing no remorse for their actions. 

“I hope this lengthy sentence gives them both some time to reflect on what they have done.”

'Loving, funny, kind'

Mark’s Family added: “Mark loved us all and we loved him. We have lost our loving, funny, kind, and sensitive brother, son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. 

“Mark was a kind, caring and generous man who made us smile and laugh and whom always had a kind word for everyone he met and knew.

“As a family, we have been left absolutely devastated.

Mark’s grandchildren will grow up without their doting and loving grandfather. 

“Mark’s death leaves a void that feels irreparable. Things will never be the same again.”

Read more: Cancer patient has first round of private chemo after LBC listeners raise thousands for treatment unavailable on NHS

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff 'quits after only three months' as the pair prepare for Colombia tour

Harris, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years and showed no emotion during the sentence.

Webster, of Lacey Street in Widnes, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years.

He was noted by the judge as a "willing accomplice" to Harris in the murder as he bowed his head during sentencing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Female panda Meng Meng, who is pregnant with twins, sits in her enclosure at Berlin Zoo

Berlin Zoo hoping for more German-born giant pandas as scan confirms pregnancy

A view of Athens with the Acropolis hill as fire burns the northern part of the city

Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds

Exclusive
Megan McClay

Cancer patient has first round of private chemo after LBC listeners raise thousands for treatment unavailable on NHS

Police are searching for missing Katie Spice

Last sighting of missing 12-year-old girl in railway station 20 miles from home, as search enters second day

Two Jewish audience members were 'hounded out' of a Reginald D Hunter gig by a jeering crowd after they objected to one of his jokes

Reginald D Hunter embroiled in anti-Semitism row after Israeli couple branded ‘genocidal’ by crowd at his gig

Wage growth slowed in the three months to June

Wage growth slows to lowest rate in two years, as unemployment also falls

The scene after the stabbing on Monday

Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed in Leicester Square leaving her 'seriously hurt'

Trump hit out at Biden and Harris

Trump claims Biden was ousted in 'coup' and calls Harris 'third-rate, phoney candidate' in Elon Musk interview

Ukraine has advanced into Russia

Ukraine is 'bringing war home to Russia,' Zelenskyy says after troops gain '1,000 square kilometres of ground'

Donald Trump and Elon Musk spoke in an interview on X.

Trump tells Musk 'illegal immigration saved his life' in assassination attempt after 'cyber attack' delays interview

Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Police and medics who treated Valdo Calocane 'have blood on their hands', families of Nottingham attack victims say

Harry and Meghan during their trip to Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff 'quits after only three months' as the pair prepare for Colombia tour

A car burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece

Drop in winds offers hope as Greek firefighters battle Athens wildfire

Russia Ukraine Putin

Ukrainian commander says forces control 1,000sq km of Russia’s Kursk region

Election 2024 Trump

FBI ‘investigating’ after Trump campaign says sensitive documents hacked by Iran

Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C

Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C - marking hottest day in two years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mars-Water

Mars study suggests an ocean’s worth of water may be hiding beneath surface

People walk past posters of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, in Tel Aviv

Israeli hostage 'killed by guard' in Gaza as Keir Starmer calls for ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine now controls 1,000sq km of Russian territory, officials say

Spice Girls In Paris

Spice Girls reunion thrown into doubt amid 'Geri Halliwell and Mel B feud'

Lillis starred as beloved Pokemon character Misty

Pokemon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dies aged 46

An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales

Child, 8, in hospital with life-changing injuries following dog attack

Katie Price’s £1.5 million “Mucky Mansion” has been sold just weeks after the reality star was evicted

Katie Price’s £1.5m 'Mucky Mansion' sold just weeks after eviction amid ongoing bankruptcy battle
Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Mum of girl, 13, who died after single sip of Costa hot chocolate warned staff about her allergies and was 'extra picky'
Bangladesh Gen Z Protests

Bangladesh interim leader Yunus says resignations of officials are legal

A meteor and star trails during the Perseid meteor shower seen from near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Where and when to watch Perseid meteor shower as shooting stars light up the sky

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit