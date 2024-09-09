Man in court charged with fatal stabbing of mother in front of her child at Notting Hill Carnival

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child. Picture: Alamy

A man has appeared in court charged with the fatal stabbing of a mother who was attacked in front of her three-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, has been charged with the murder of Cher Maximen after she died from ‘unsurvivable’ injuries on August 31.

The court heard that the 32-year-old victim had been at Notting Hill Carnival’s family day with relatives and friends on Sunday, August 25 when she was stabbed in the leg in broad daylight.

Thibou appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday via video-link from HMP Belmarsh, while his brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 21, appeared via video-link from HMP Wandsworth facing lesser charges.

Crowds of revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson told the court a fight broke out close to Ms Maximen and her group, involving the brothers.

Shakiel attempted to stab a man near Ms Maximen with a "large machete-style knife", the court heard.

The mother tried to intervene in the fight and was stabbed in the area of her groin, Mr Richardson said.

She suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, where she underwent two major operations.

"In summary she was found to have extensive injuries and extensive blood loss," the prosecutor said.

"Those injuries proved to be unsurvivable."

Shakiel, of Hammersmith, west London, is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, and violent disorder.

Sheldon, of Hammersmith, and Shaeim, of Fulham, south-west London, are both charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, while the former faces an additional charge of possessing a stun gun.

The three defendants were remanded into custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 28.

A provisional trial date was set for February 24 next year.