Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Picture of Rebecca Steer and 'Grill Out' takeaway where she was struck. Picture: West Mercia Police and Google Maps

By Fran Way

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a ‘loving, talented and kind’ woman outside a takeaway.

Rebecca Steer died in hospital after a hit-and-run outside of ‘Grill Out’ on Willow Street in Oswestry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Paying tribute to the ‘beautiful’ 22-year-old, her family said they were ‘devastated’.

West Mercia Police say officers were on the scene at 2.50am after a ‘champagne coloured’ Volvo mounted the kerb and struck down two people.

Both were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury hospital by ambulance. Miss Steer died shortly after arriving.

It is understood that the second person, a male victim, was left with ‘serious’ injuries.

Today, Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, was not asked to enter any pleas when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

McHugh, who appeared in court via video link from Telford police station, faces charges of murder, causing grievous bodily harm to a male victim, failing to stop after an accident and driving without third party insurance.

The alleged driving offences are linked to the same incident, said to have happened between 2.50-3am.

McHugh was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

A 28-year-old man from Oswestry also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

Picture of Rebecca Steer. Picture: Issued by West Mercia Police

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Steer's family said: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl Rebecca.

"She always had a smile and a laugh that made everybody love her.

"She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

"She was the best daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend anyone could ask for."