Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street. Picture: Lincolnshire police/Facebook

By Stephen Rigley

A fruit picker has been remanded in custody charged with murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte who was found stabbed in the street.

Lillia Valutyte was playing with her little sister, five, outside a café where their mum was working when she was attacked in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court later on Monday.