Man dies in ‘robbery for his mobility scooter’ in Tesco car park as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s died following the suspected robbery of his mobility scooter in a Tesco car park, Gloucestershire Police said. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s died following the suspected robbery of his mobility scooter in a Tesco car park, Gloucestershire Police said.

The unnamed man was spotted behind the superstore in Stroud at around 6am yesterday.

Emergency services found him unresponsive and he was rushed to hospital but died later that day. His next of kin has been informed.

Police suspect the woman robbed the man of his mobility scooter and left him fatally injured.

The force said officers are in the early stages of a murder probe, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw a black mobility scooter being used by anyone in the Paganhill area between around 2am and 4am on on Sunday. It is described as having four wheels, a basket on the front and arm rests.

They are also asking for anyone who lives locally to review their doorbell cameras and CCTV to see if they have any footage of the mobility scooter or it being driven which may assist the ongoing investigation.

Any motorists who were driving in the area and may have dashcam footage are also urged to get in contact..

Anyone with information or footage can contact police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 78 of 22 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call police on 101.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

This story is being updated.