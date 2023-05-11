Man in his 70s punched repeatedly before £50,000 Rolex Daytona stolen in London

Police issued a picture of the stolen watch and the man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after a watch robbery in south London.

The victim, in his 70s, had a black and white Rolex Daytona Panda, worth up to £50,000 stolen in the violent robbery in Croydon.

The victim was approached while getting into his car on Grosvenor Road SE25 on April 13 at around 5.20pm.

He was punched repeatedly by a man who then stole his Rolex.

Read more: Woman in her 80s fighting for her life after being hit by 'royal motorcade escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh'

Detective Constable Stephen Chubb of the Met’s South Area Command said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who can identify the male in the picture, but I would also like to speak with anyone who has been offered the watch for sale.

“Being the victim of a violent robbery has a lasting effect that goes far beyond a loss of property – if you can help us find the person responsible please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5627/13APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.