Man 'in wheelchair' stabbed to death in east London, as two arrested for murder

The attack took place in Rushmore Road in Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A man who was said to be in a wheelchair has been stabbed to death in east London, with two arrested for his murder.

The stabbing took place in the Clapton neighbourhood of Hackney on Wednesday afternoon after a fight, police said.

Locals claimed that the victim was in a wheelchair after having a leg amputated following a car accident.

Officers said: "Police were called at 15:38hrs on Wednesday, 28 August, to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, E5.

"Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a man, aged in his 30s, suffering a stab injury.

Two men aged 28 and 21 have been arrested and remain in custody.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin will be informed. A crime scene is in place."

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 4793/28AUG.

"Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Our investigation is still in the early stages and my detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has happened this afternoon.

"If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forwards and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time. The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.