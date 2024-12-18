Man injured in chemical attack at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland as three arrested

Two groups were in an altercation at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A man was injured after a chemical attack at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

A 22-year-old man was rushed to hospital after a bottle, thought to contain an alkaline liquid was thrown during an altercation.

A boy, 16, and two men aged 21 and 18 were arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “It was alleged that a bottle containing an alkaline liquid was thrown.

“A man who was splashed by the liquid was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life changing. No other injuries were reported.”

A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesman said: “We are aware of an isolated incident involving a corrosive substance during an altercation between a small group on Sunday evening, which resulted in a person being taken to hospital.

"Our medical and security staff attended the scene and we assisted the Metropolitan Police with their arrest of three individuals that evening.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority and we do not tolerate any acts of violence.

“We have robust security measures in place, including bag searches, CCTV, onsite security services, specially trained staff that flag suspicious activity, and extensive perimeter protection.

“We will continue to support the authorities with their investigation.”