Kyrell Matthews: Man jailed for life for murdering partner's two-year-old son

25 March 2022, 15:43 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 16:35

Kyrell Matthews was killed in October 2019
Kyrell Matthews was killed in October 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for life - with a minimum of 25 years - for the murder of his former partner's two-year-old son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kemar Brown was jailed at the Old Bailey for Kyrell Matthews' murder in October 2019.

"Defenceless" Kyrell was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of his mother, Phylesia Shirley, and Brown, the Old Bailey heard.

Brown was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.

They appeared alongside each other in the dock on Friday as Brown was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison while Shirley was jailed for 13 years.

The toddler, who was non-verbal, could be heard crying and screaming on distressing audio files taken from Shirley's phone and played to jurors during the trial.

Multiple recordings taken over the final weeks of his life picked up the sound of Kyrell being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying: "Shut up", and: "You have to ruin the fun."

Another recording caught Shirley striking her son and causing him to break down in distress.

Kyrell was two years old when he was murdered.
Kyrell was two years old when he was murdered. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors that the mother put her relationship with Brown above her own child.

The couple, who were unemployed at the time of Kyrell's murder, were both cannabis users and are understood to have been visited by social services at least once.

"(Shirley) was prepared to reject what should have been motherly care in protecting Kyrell in favour of abuse by her - his own mother - and in favour of the abuse carried out by a man she knew was abusing her child," Mr Brown told jurors.

"The truth is that his death came when once more he was abused in that flat, once more in a very similar way, causing very similar injuries, except on this occasion it was so much more serious, the abuse and the results were catastrophic."

Read more: Mum and ex-partner found guilty of killing Kyrell Matthews, 2, during 'horrific' attack

In a 111 call made after Kyrell collapsed at home on October 20 2019, Shirley sobbed as she was told by a clinical adviser to use both hands and "push down fast" and "go for it".

"Defenceless" Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019
"Defenceless" Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Both defendants, from Thornton Heath, declined to give evidence during the trial.

However, the court heard Brown's defence was that the injuries inflicted were the result of incorrect advice from the operator on how to resuscitate Kyrell.

Paying tribute to Kyrell outside court after the couple were convicted, his paternal step-grandmother Christine Ernest said he was "the most loving little boy, always smiling".

Jurors were not told that police had been called to an earlier domestic incident but no offences were identified and Kyrell was said to have appeared "safe and well".

A passer-by had alerted officers on July 17 2019 after hearing shouting and screaming coming from their flat, with a female voice saying: "Stop hitting my face."

It followed an attack in May 2019 when Kyrell suffered a significant injury to the side of his face and spent five days in Croydon University Hospital.

The hospital carried out an investigation and found Shirley's explanation that the little boy had fallen off a sofa and hit his head on a highchair was "plausible", police said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

dawn ward

Real Housewives' Dawn Ward weeps as she is cleared of anti-Semitic abuse charges

Derek Mackay and Nicola Sturgeon in 2016, the year after the ferries contract was signed.

Calls for shamed former SNP minister to answer to MSPs over ferries fiasco

chihuahua

Cotswold town terrorised by two chihuahuas dubbed 'Mexican hooligans' who attacked ex-police dog
bus

Two day bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London next week

Traffic & Travel

Vladimir Putin has defended JK Rowling

Harry Potter v Russian despot: JK Rowling hits back after Putin's cancel culture rant

Police confirmed a formal complaint had been made over the incident

Man stopped and searched by police ‘for wearing several layers despite warm weather’

It's estimated 300 people died in the Mariupol theatre attack

'Up to 300 dead' in devastating Russian airstrike on Mariupol theatre

Driving and using your mobile phones

Tougher law introduced for mobile phone use in cars: New rules explained

People are being advised to use tick repellents where appropriate after a case of the virus was found

Case of deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever detected in UK, health chiefs say

Shane Farrington escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton

Manhunt after killer escapes from prison for a second time

William and Kate are embroiled in more slavery controversy

'They must pay': William and Kate face more slavery controversy in Bahamas

Ukrainian forces have pushed back against Russia on the outskirts of Kyiv

Ukraine takes back positions near Kyiv and inflicts 'huge losses' on Russian troops

P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite appeared before MPs yesterday

Shapps condemns ‘breathtaking arrogance’ of P&O boss and says he needs to resign

Exclusive
The Met carried out 5,200 searches of children

Revealed: Most children strip-searched by Met come from ethnic backgrounds

Russian hackers targeted global infrastructure in a nearly decade-long campaign

Russian hackers 'targeted Britain's energy companies and vital industries'

John Darwin (left) is reportedly travelling across Europe to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers

'Canoe Man' John Darwin 'travelling to Ukraine to fight Russians'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saudi Arabia

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city ahead of F1 grand prix
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden praises Poland for helping millions of Ukrainian refugees
Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of war crimes after Mariupol theatre death toll put at 300
Amusement Park Death Florida

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

Saudi Arabia

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

Climate Protest

Climate activists stage 10th round of Fridays for Future marches
Sweden Obit Centenarian Blogger

World’s oldest blogger dies in Sweden aged 109

North Korea

North Korea says it test-fired biggest intercontinental ballistic missile
Hob lit on gas oven

US and EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police