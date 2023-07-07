Breaking News

Gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with sub-machine gun outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve jailed for 48 years

7 July 2023, 15:16 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 16:05

The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed
The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards has been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

The gunman who murdered Elle Edwards with a sub-machine gun outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for a minimum of 48 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Connor Chapman, 23, was found guilty following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court of the murder of Elle Edwards, who was hit twice in the back of the head when he fired 12 shots from a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

He was sentenced to at least 48 years by Mr Justice Goose on Friday.

Members of Elle Edwards' family could be heard shouting "goodbye lad", "scumbag" and "rat" as he was taken down from the dock.

Read more: Elle Edwards' final moments: Beautician seen smiling and hugging friends before Christmas Eve shooting
Read more: Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Father of Elle Edwards speaks after sentencing of her killer

The shooting was the culmination of a feud between gangs on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the Beechwood, or Ford, estate on the opposite side of the M53 in Wirral, the trial previously heard.

The father-of-two claimed he was at home all night when the shooting happened and that he had given another man, whom he refused to name, the key to a stolen Mercedes parked in a car park near his home on Houghton Road.

But, the jury found it was Chapman who had driven the car to the busy pub and waited outside for almost three hours before launching the attack, which injured his targets, Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and three other men who were unconnected to the feud.

CCTV shows moment of attack on pub which killed Elle Edwards

After the shooting he fled the scene in the car and drove to friend Thomas Waring's house, where CCTV showed Chapman, with distinctive long hair, appearing to drop the gun on the pavement as he walked towards the address.

A week later, on New Year's Eve, he and Waring, 20, drove to Frodsham, Cheshire, where they burned out the stolen Mercedes.

Waring was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender on Friday.

As well as murder, Chapman was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion submachine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He pleaded guilty before the trial to a charge of handling stolen goods.

CCTV shows Elle Edwards in pub on night of murder

Ms Edwards family previously described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jamie Barrow has been sentenced to a minimum of 44 years in prison.

‘Cowardly’ triple murderer of mother and two young children in Nottingham flat fire jailed for minimum of 44 years

Empire Cinemas will close six branches and make 150 people redundant after it fell into administratio

Empire Cinemas put in administration - is your branch one of six that have been shut?

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders to offer Ukraine major support package but not membership for now

A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots say they could be better leaders but will not rebel against humans

The Belarusian army camp

Belarus shows off military camp to host Wagner mercenaries after failed mutiny

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

End of the road for EastEnders? Soap’s future thrown into question as its views plummet, falling behind competitors

The EasyJet flight was overweight given poor flying conditions

EasyJet plane removes 19 passengers from late night flight as it is 'too heavy to take off'

Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Nuclear agency pushes for Zaporizhzhia plant roof access amid explosives reports

KLM planes at Schiphol Airport

Court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky draws support for Nato membership in Bulgaria and Czech Republic visits

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles

Maritime nations agree to slash shipping emissions

Nadine Dorries last spoke in the House of Commons on the 7th July 2022

'Ridiculous': Campaigners slam Nadine Dorries who raked in £145,000 despite not speaking in Parliament for a year

Teachers are on strike again this week

Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday

Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson, and brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler

Died as heroes: Four boys drowned in frozen lake after one fell in feeding ducks and the others tried to save him

Stockton Rush told cameraman what would happen if they got lost while bolted inside Titan

'You're dead anyway': OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's 'very strange' response to safety concerns over Titan sub

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company

Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company
Keir Starmer has called for water bosses to face personal liability

'There needs to be accountability at the top': Keir Starmer calls for water bosses to face personal liability
People take part in the first day of the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in annual San Fermin Festival

Wimbeldon prep school

Second girl, 8, fights for life and woman in her 40s critical after Wimbledon school crash as driver bailed
Sue Gray broke civil service rules over Labour job, government says

Keir Starmer reveals details of 'short call' with Sue Gray which triggered probe into ex-top civil servant
An Israeli armoured vehicle is targeted following a military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in shootout in West Bank city of Nablus

Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has no legal choice but to tackle air pollution

'He has no choice': Keir Starmer backs London mayor Sadiq Khan over controversial Ulez scheme
Israel Palestinians

UN secretary-general condemns Israel’s military operation at refugee camp

A fire truck outside the nursing home in Milan, Italy

Six killed and dozens injured in fire at nursing home in Italy

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom Moore's daughter appeals demolition order 'so she does not have to rebuild tennis court'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit