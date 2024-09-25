Man jailed after online torture posts showing ‘deliberate and gratuitous suffering of baby monkeys for entertainment’

25 September 2024, 18:59

Peter Stanley, 42, shared posts showing the torture of baby monkeys
Peter Stanley, 42, shared posts showing the torture of baby monkeys. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Chris Chambers

A man from Liverpool has been jailed for 20 months after he admitted posting an article online showing monkeys being tortured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Stanley, 42, from Knotty Ash, was arrested following the broadcast of a BBC documentary, called The Monkey Haters, which uncovered the existence of streaming videos containing the torture of baby monkeys.

Sarah Kite, co-founder, Action for Primates, said: "We are very grateful to Merseyside Police for taking this action against the posting of monkey torture videos on Facebook.

"Those individuals involved in distributing graphic and obscene content depicting the violent and sadistic torture and killing of baby monkeys need to know that their behaviour is not only vile, but is also a crime. We sincerely hope this prosecution and punishment will act as an important deterrent to others.  

"We also hope that this prosecution will be a wake up call to Meta and other social media companies that continue to allow this highly disturbing and graphic content to be posted on their platforms."

 Videos, primarily filmed in South-East Asia, and posted online showed the 'disciplining' and tormenting of captive infant monkeys and the deliberate infliction of pain and fear, causing physical harm as well as emotional distress. 

Investigations into the posting of these videos led police to individuals being identified across the UK and criminal investigations carried out by other police forces.

This is the first time this type of prosecution has taken place in the North West.

 Stanley, 42, of Dovecot Avenue, pleaded guilty to three counts of publishing an Obscene Article and was sentenced to 20 months in prison when he appeared at Liverpool Crown court.

 Sergeant Dan Goss from Merseyside Police’s Rural, Wildlife and Heritage team said: “The original investigation uncovered the widespread sharing of content which showed the deliberate and gratuitous suffering of baby monkeys for ‘entertainment’, some of which was for monetary gain.

“As part of a similar investigation carried out by West Mercia Police and the National Wildlife Crime Unit we were able identify Stanley as being responsible for the publishing of similar content. The Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Team have then carried out an investigation which led to the arrest and charge of Peter Stanley, who today was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

 “We worked closely with our colleagues at the National Wildlife Crime Unit as part of this investigation and will continue to identify and apprehend anyone who chooses to share such online content.”

 Chief Inspector Kevin Lacks-Kelly, head of the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit said: "The discovery of online global torture networks has required local, national, and international resources including officers and detectives from the UK and special agents from Homeland Security in America to crack the case.  

"These crimes are committed behind a veil of secrecy by so called 'communities' and I hope the sentencing shows there is no place to hide for animal abusers.  "I would like to thank Merseyside Police for their swift and robust actions in this case bringing Mr Stanley to justice."

