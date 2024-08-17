Man jailed for eight months after drunkenly urinating in front of passengers on EasyJet flight to Tenerife

Easyjet Airbus A320. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A man has been jailed for drunken behaviour after urinating in front of passengers and smoking in the toilets on an easyJet flight to Tenerife.

Brian Watt, 34, will spend eight months behind bars after a drunken escapade led his flight, which began in Glasgow, to be diverted to Bristol.

Watt was met on the tarmac by police after being reported for his drunken antics.

The return flight to Glasgow was then delayed overnight as its cabin crew had reached their maximum flying hours following the incident.

Another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft. He was later released without further action.

Appearing at North Somerset Magistrates Court on July 18, Watt, from Rothesay on the isle of Bute, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft, criminal damage, failing to obey the lawful commands of the pilot, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards crew members.

Sergeant Rachael Hodges said: “Brian Watt's threatening and criminal behaviour was disgraceful, and forced the flight to Tenerife to be diverted.

“He caused significant disruption to passengers onboard, as well as the airline and crew.

“He now has a criminal record and a significant prison sentence as a result, and it hopefully is a reminder to people flying away this summer of the need to behave when travelling.”

At the time of the incident, an easyJet spokesperson said: "EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY3113 from Glasgow to Tenerife on 20 April diverted to Bristol where the aircraft was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard.

"The flight then continued to Tenerife once the passengers were removed.

"EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time."