Man jailed for life after strangling girlfriend to death with TV cable

30 October 2024, 19:15

George Chalmers and Ruth Baker
George Chalmers and Ruth Baker. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

A man has been jailed for life for strangling his partner to death to death just after she helped him recover from cancer.

George Chalmers, 54, received a minimum sentence of 17 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to murdering his partner Ruth Baker at their home on March 30.

Witnesses heard “arguing”, “screaming” and a woman shouting for help during Chalmers' assault, the court was told.

Upon arriving at the scene, Baker “had visible facial and head injuries and had a blue complexion.”

The court heard it was not the first time he had assaulted women, with the killer having convictions dating back to 1995.

After he strangled Baker, Chalmers called the police to their home and told them he had killed her during an argument, West Yorkshire Police said.

As police attempted to resuscitate the woman, who had an electrical cord wrapped twice around her neck, Chalmers reportedly told them: “What's the point of having a solicitor I'm guilty aren't I?

Chalmers was branded a "monster" as he was jailed for life
Chalmers was branded a "monster" as he was jailed for life. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

“That's all I'm going to say to you, I'm guilty, take me back to my cell, that's all. She's dead, I killed her and that's it.”

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Det Supt Emma Winfield, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our sympathies remain with the family of Ruth Baker at this very sad time.

“We hope they can take some comfort in knowing Chalmers has now been jailed for life.”

A statement from Baker’s heartbroken family urged “all those people who find themselves stuck in an unsafe relationship to find the strength to seek out support and find the bravery to get out before they, too, are taken from us unnecessarily".

They added: "We would like to thank West Yorkshire Police and the prosecution team for all their hard work and the liaison officers for all the support we have been given over the past seven months.

"We are so grateful, too, for the love and support we have received from our family and close friends."

Ms Baker died at the scene at Chalmers' home, despite receiving medical attention.
Ms Baker died at the scene at Chalmers' home, despite receiving medical attention. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Chalmers told police at the scene he could not remember the killing, but said Baker would “antagonise him by saying she was going to go off with somebody else.”

Prosecutor Michael Smith told the court: “He said he didn't know if he had intended to kill her but agreed that wrapping a cord around someone's neck would cause harm.“He admitted that she wouldn't have been a threat to him due to their very different physical states.”

The court heard that in November 2023, just two months after the couple first met, Chalmers left his victim with “two black eyes” during a holiday in Carlisle.

After the assault, she told him over text her daughter at seen her bruises.

“'I told her I fell down the stairs. Don't worry I won't report you but you can't let this happen again to anyone else you meet,” the text read.

Chalmers replied: “I'm sorry I know I'm a piece of s***. Hopefully I will die in my sleep to ease the pain.' He later messaged: 'I will never forget what I have done.”

In another text she said: “I don't understand what would make you want to kill me... I thought I was going to die when you strangled me.”

