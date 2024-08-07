Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment, as 100 more due in court

Derek Drummond (bottom), Declan Geiran (top left) and Liam Riley (top right) have been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Merseyside Police

By EJ Ward

The first of the rioters have been jailed after the past week's bouts of violent disorder sparked by the Southport killings.

Derek Drummond, 58, was given three years in prison, Declan Geiran was sentenced to two and a half years, and Liam Riley was jailed for 20 months.

Drummond, from Southport had pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting a police officer during the riot in his town last Tuesday, the first of several violent stand-offs with police that have rocked the UK over the past week.

He was accused of punching an officer and shouting "s****houses" at them during the riot.

The officer was left with several injuries including cuts and bruises to his arms.

Derek Drummond. Picture: Merseyside Police

Geiran and Riley, both from Liverpool, were both jailed for taking part in the Liverpool riot on Saturday.

Geiran, 29, had pleaded guilty to trying to set a police van on fire and violent disorder, as well as an unrelated count of malicious communications. He tried to burn the van, which was parked on William Brown Street, but it was quickly put out.

Riley, 40, had committed violent disorder and racially aggravated harassment.

Liam Riley. Picture: Merseyside Police

Their sentences followed the jailing of 18-year-old James Nelson who smashed cars in Bolton last week. Liam Powell, 28, was given a 12-month community order.

Dozens of riots, fuelled by the far-right, have swept across towns and cities, largely in England, since the killing of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, last Monday.

False information had circulated shortly after the killings that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker, leading to mosques and migrant hotels being targeted.

The person who has been charged with the three murders is an 18-year-old named Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. He was 17 at the time of the attacks.

Declan Geiran. Picture: Merseyside Police

Keir Starmer, other politicians, and community leaders have condemned the rioting and vowed that the wrongdoers will face the full force of the law. Some 400 people have been arrested, with around 100 charged with crimes so far.

It has also led to fears of clashes between far-right and Muslim groups, after a Birmingham pub was targeted on Monday afternoon. A group had gathered to defend a mosque after a rumour that a far-right group was planning to meet.

More riots are expected on Wednesday evening, despite the swift arrests and charges.

Riot Police in Liverpool on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Prosecution Service said in response to the sentences: “Today, the first prison sentences have been handed down for offenders involved in the widespread and unacceptable disorder we saw in Southport and Liverpool last week.

“Drummond, Riley and Geiran’s actions would have caused panic, revulsion and chaos in their local communities.

“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.

Anti-migration protesters riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Picture: Getty

“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.

“Violence, rioting and aggression will never be tolerated in this country and we stand ready to use the full force of the law against any others who have been, or are considering, joining these intolerable scenes.

“The Crown Prosecution Service’s message is clear: Whatever your motivation for targeting police, inciting hatred, or wreaking havoc on your local community, you will be swiftly punished.

“Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice. They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever.

An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester. Picture: Getty

“There are hundreds of prosecutors working flat out across the country, making real-time charging decisions and helping put offenders before the courts.

“We will continue to work side by side with our police partners to ensure the criminal justice system responds to any and all incidents of disorder as swiftly as possible.

“Let today’s result serve as a warning to all those who carry out criminality on our streets – you will always suffer the consequences. Thank you.”