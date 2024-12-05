Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was sentenced for murder on Tuesday. Picture: Met police

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of a fatal attack in a car park in Stratford shopping centre, after a jury saw through his claims of self defence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was jailed for life for murdering 45-year-old Chaudhary Mahmood in a violent stabbing attack in the car park of Stratford shopping centre.

Goghescu was sentenced to a minimum sentence of 32 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 December.

The court heard how on 9 January 2024 Gorghescu had lured Chaudhary to a car park in Stratford on the pretence of selling him mobile phones.

But Gorghescu – who had borrowed his brother’s car and driven from Southampton for the meeting – planned to scam Chaudhary by trying to pass off a box of fizzy drinks as the phones.

When Chaudhary discovered the fraud, Gorghescu launched a frenzied attack, stabbing him 27 times.

Read more: Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park

Read more: Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

He then hid Chaudhary’s body under blankets and boxes and left the car behind at the car park before returning to Southampton.

When he arrived, he told his brother to report that his car had been stolen and confessing there was a body in it.

This information was reported to police and the car was located in the early hours of the following day.

Gorghescu was arrested the same day and detectives were quickly able to piece together what had taken place in the car park.

Chaudhary Mahmood, who was murdered at the age of 45. Picture: Met police

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led the investigation and said:

“Vasile Gorghescu drove to meet Chaudhary Mahmood armed with a weapon and clearly with the intention of resorting to violence should his fraudulent plan be uncovered.

“Chaudhary – who went to the car park in Stratford with the intention of buying mobile phones – realised this was a scam and was defenceless in the face of Gorghescu’s attack.

The scene at near to the Stratford Centre shopping centre car park in Newham, after a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a man's body in the car park. Picture: Alamy

“Throughout this process, Gorghescu has attempted to deflect blame away from himself, claiming he acted in self-defence and that he also could not remember what happened. The court saw through these lies and he has rightly been held to account for his actions.

“This has been an incredibly distressing time for Chaudhary’s family and nothing will ever erase the pain of their loss. However, I hope that Gorghescu’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence will give them some small sense of closure.”