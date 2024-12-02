Man jailed for murdering ex who died two years after he doused her in petrol and set her alight

Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Lincolnshire police

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been jailed for pouring petrol over his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire, leading her to die with severe burns two years later.

Leigh Pateman was previously sentenced to 17 years and 10 months in prison for grievous bodily harm, but has now admitted the murder of Ellen Marshall after she died from her injuries in March last year.

Pateman, 45, poured a jerry can of petrol into Ellen's lap as she sat in an armchair after an argument on 22 April, 2021. He then ignited it with his lighter.

He fled the scene on his bike, but was later arrested at his mother’s house. Pateman claimed that the petrol had been bought for his strimmer, and that he had only poured it on Ellen to scare her.

He also said he was simply 'messing around' with his lighter to ‘scare her’.

A fire crew entered the property and were met with "black smoke" before they heard Ms Marshall making a "gurgling" sound on the floor, the court was told.

Pateman, who appeared by video link from HMP Garth wearing a grey T-shirt, was handed a minimum term of 23 years and 145 days by Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Sarah Knight said the mother-of-four was left with "little hair on her head" and her face was so badly burned her appearance had been "radically altered".

She told the court that Ms Marshall, who was aged 43 when she died, sustained "profoundly serious, life-altering injuries", including 80% full thickness burns to her torso, face, and limbs, which required skin grafts.

Ellen Marshall died as a result of her burns, aged 43. Picture: Instagram

Ms Marshall, whose chance of survival was given at less than 50%, also lost fingers and had limited movement in the years following the attack.

Her cause of death was recorded as pneumonia and the long-term consequence of burns.

Ms Knight told the court: "The cause of death is a direct consequence of the burns she sustained."

The court heard that Pateman had traits of a mixed personality disorder, suffered alcohol dependence for more than 30 years starting when he was aged nine or 10, and regularly used drugs.

A witness who shared the multiple occupancy property with the couple heard Pateman say he was "going to set Ellen alight and pour petrol all over her" a few days before the attack, but she thought it was a "joke", the court heard.

Ms Marshall's daughter, Paige Clarke, wrote a victim impact statement that was read to the court which said her mother had never got to meet her first grandchild.

Ms Clarke wrote: "My mum deserved better. She became weaker and weaker as the days went by and even then she was so strong.

"She would always take the time to focus on how other people were, showing love and appreciation, and she never let anything or anyone drag her down.

Ellen Marshall in 2016. Picture: Instagram

"She lost all her independence. Her physical appearance changed so much she was unrecognisable. Eventually, her body just could not take it anymore."

Katherine Goddard KC, defending Pateman, said: "I have been instructed on the remorse Mr Pateman feels for his actions and the consequences to Ms Marshall and her family.

"They were far beyond what he intended and he has had many years to accept the enormity of his actions and the consequences."

Judge Hirst said to the defendant: "You threatened to set her alight and pour petrol over her. On other occasions you threatened to kill Ms Marshall.

"This is not a sudden outburst of temper in an otherwise healthy relationship.

"Whenever a person over the age of 21 is convicted of murder, the court is required to sentence the defendant to imprisonment for life. That is the position for you."

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt of Lincolnshire Police said: "This was a truly shocking and barbaric attack. I cannot begin to imagine how much fear she must have felt, and how painful the rest of Ellen's life was.

"Her family had to watch someone they love suffer from terrible injuries for almost two years. I hope that they can feel some measure of closure that her killer has been sentenced for that crime."