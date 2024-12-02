Man jailed for murdering ex who died two years after he doused her in petrol and set her alight

2 December 2024, 15:53 | Updated: 2 December 2024, 15:56

Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend.
Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Lincolnshire police

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been jailed for pouring petrol over his ex-girlfriend and setting her on fire, leading her to die with severe burns two years later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh Pateman was previously sentenced to 17 years and 10 months in prison for grievous bodily harm, but has now admitted the murder of Ellen Marshall after she died from her injuries in March last year.

Pateman, 45, poured a jerry can of petrol into Ellen's lap as she sat in an armchair after an argument on 22 April, 2021. He then ignited it with his lighter.

He fled the scene on his bike, but was later arrested at his mother’s house. Pateman claimed that the petrol had been bought for his strimmer, and that he had only poured it on Ellen to scare her.

He also said he was simply 'messing around' with his lighter to ‘scare her’.

A fire crew entered the property and were met with "black smoke" before they heard Ms Marshall making a "gurgling" sound on the floor, the court was told.

Pateman, who appeared by video link from HMP Garth wearing a grey T-shirt, was handed a minimum term of 23 years and 145 days by Judge Simon Hirst at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Sarah Knight said the mother-of-four was left with "little hair on her head" and her face was so badly burned her appearance had been "radically altered".

She told the court that Ms Marshall, who was aged 43 when she died, sustained "profoundly serious, life-altering injuries", including 80% full thickness burns to her torso, face, and limbs, which required skin grafts.

Ellen Marshall died as a result of her burns, aged 43.
Ellen Marshall died as a result of her burns, aged 43. Picture: Instagram

Ms Marshall, whose chance of survival was given at less than 50%, also lost fingers and had limited movement in the years following the attack.

Her cause of death was recorded as pneumonia and the long-term consequence of burns.

Ms Knight told the court: "The cause of death is a direct consequence of the burns she sustained."

The court heard that Pateman had traits of a mixed personality disorder, suffered alcohol dependence for more than 30 years starting when he was aged nine or 10, and regularly used drugs.

Read more: Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

Read more: CCTV released in hunt for killer after mother knocked off e-bike by Land Rover on secluded country road

A witness who shared the multiple occupancy property with the couple heard Pateman say he was "going to set Ellen alight and pour petrol all over her" a few days before the attack, but she thought it was a "joke", the court heard.

Ms Marshall's daughter, Paige Clarke, wrote a victim impact statement that was read to the court which said her mother had never got to meet her first grandchild.

Ms Clarke wrote: "My mum deserved better. She became weaker and weaker as the days went by and even then she was so strong.

"She would always take the time to focus on how other people were, showing love and appreciation, and she never let anything or anyone drag her down.

Ellen Marshall in 2016.
Ellen Marshall in 2016. Picture: Instagram

"She lost all her independence. Her physical appearance changed so much she was unrecognisable. Eventually, her body just could not take it anymore."

Katherine Goddard KC, defending Pateman, said: "I have been instructed on the remorse Mr Pateman feels for his actions and the consequences to Ms Marshall and her family.

"They were far beyond what he intended and he has had many years to accept the enormity of his actions and the consequences."

Judge Hirst said to the defendant: "You threatened to set her alight and pour petrol over her. On other occasions you threatened to kill Ms Marshall.

"This is not a sudden outburst of temper in an otherwise healthy relationship.

"Whenever a person over the age of 21 is convicted of murder, the court is required to sentence the defendant to imprisonment for life. That is the position for you."

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt of Lincolnshire Police said: "This was a truly shocking and barbaric attack. I cannot begin to imagine how much fear she must have felt, and how painful the rest of Ellen's life was.

"Her family had to watch someone they love suffer from terrible injuries for almost two years. I hope that they can feel some measure of closure that her killer has been sentenced for that crime."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Israel threatens 'harsh response' after Hezbollah fires at IDF in 'ceasefire violation'

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain's 'biggest drug smuggling gang' jailed following £7billion plot

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea

Dozens feared dead in football stadium stampede in Guinea

Israeli soldiers on patrol

Hezbollah fires at Israeli-held border zone in first strike since ceasefire

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges more aid for Ukraine

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to Novichok

Salisbury Novichok poisonings due to ‘abject Government failure to protect public’, inquiry told

Soldiers on patrol

Israel says Hezbollah fired into disputed zone in first attack since ceasefire

A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead

Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

Thirty homes have been evacuated at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil

'It seems to be getting bigger': Homes evacuated as enormous sinkhole opens up in street in Wales

People fell ill and died after eating an endangered sea turtle stew

Three people dead and dozens more sick after eating sea turtle stew 'that also killed dogs, cats and chickens'

Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.

Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

Sir Chris Wormald will replace Simon Case as head of the civil service

Sir Chris Wormald named as new cabinet secretary and head of civil service

Gregg Wallace has unfollowed MasterChef co-host John Torode

Gregg Wallace unfollows MasterChef co-host John Torode after he remains silent over misconduct allegations

A doctor working at Lucy Letby's hospital had warned in June 2016 of 'a Beverley Allitt / Shipman situation'

Doctor at Lucy Letby hospital warned of 'Harold Shipman situation' in 2016, inquiry hears

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Gregg Wallace said he was apologising for "any upset I may have caused to a lot of people."

Gregg Wallace apologises for ‘any offence that I caused’ amid deluge of sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gregg Wallace in 2016

Full timeline of the allegations against Gregg Wallace - and his responses to them

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands

Landmark climate change case opens at top UN court as islands fear sea rise

A building on fire in Idlib city

Iraqi militias back Syrian government’s counter-offensive against insurgents

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking

St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas
Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments

PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC
Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed
Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News