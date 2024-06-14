Man who removed condom without consent during sex jailed four years in rare ‘stealthing’ conviction

Guy Mukendi, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.
Guy Mukendi, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been jailed for four years in a rare conviction for 'stealthing' - removing a condom during sex without consent.

Guy Mukendi, 39, from Brixton, was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 39-year-old was arrested after a young woman reported a sexual assault to police in Brixton on 9 May 2023.

The woman had consented to sex with Mukendi on the condition that a condom was used, but during sex he removed the condom without her consent.

Under English and Welsh law, removing a condom without consent, also known as “stealthing”, is classified as rape.

Screenshots taken of a conversation between the victim and Mukendi over message helped to secure his conviction.

Police looked at text exchanges and forensic evidence and worked with the victim to obtain screenshots of messages from Mukendi in which he apologised for taking the condom off.

Mukendi claimed he had done it because he hadn’t had sex in a long time. He later deleted the messages.

He was found guilty on April 2 at Inner London Crown Court.

The Met said prosecutions for stealthing were “very rare due to under-reporting”.

The first successful conviction in England and Wales was in 2019.

Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation, said: "Throughout this investigation, Mukendi denied any wrongdoing - but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury's mind.

"We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

"The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed.

"If you have been a victim of sexual violence and not yet reported it - please contact your local police service and we will do all that we can to help and bring you justice."

Kate Holmes, head of Sexual Violence Helplines at Survivors Gateway, added: "Survivors of sexual violence in London can contact the Survivor's Gateway on 0808 801 0860 to be connected with support”

