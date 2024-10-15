Man jailed for terror offences after sending weapon parts abroad for Taliban fighters

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

By Will Conroy

A man has been jailed for terror offences after sending high-tech rifle parts abroad for Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty.

The court heard Choudhary sent thermal imaging night vision rifle scopes to Pakistan on a number of occasions in 2017 and 2018.

In January 2018, officers seized rifle scopes at Heathrow Airport that were intended for an address in Pakistan and Choudhary was identified as the person who sent the parts.

He was interviewed by HMRC investigators, when he admitted buying sniper sights in the UK and knew they were destined for members of the Taliban, which at time was launching attacks against coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Following a joint investigation by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Met's counter terrorism command, Choudhary was charged in September 2023.

In January, he pleaded guilty to a charge of fundraising for the purposes of terrorism, and two charges of making funding arrangements for the purposes of terrorism.

At a hearing in February, he pleaded not guilty to a further 23 offences linked to breaching customs and excise laws and these offences were left to lie on file.

Less serious offences are often allowed to lie on file when a case has more serious charges, and there would be no difference to the sentence.

In January 2018, officers seized rifle scopes at Heathrow Airport that were intended for an address in Pakistan. Picture: Met Police

Acting Commander Gareth Rees, from the Met's counter terrorism command, said: "This case is a prime example of how terrorist activity can take many different forms... This was a unique case where government colleagues identified potential terrorist-related activity and shared information with us."

HMRC's fraud investigator Mike Pass said: "The UK operates a strict licensing regime to uphold international sanctions and to ensure military equipment does not fall into the wrong hands."

Choudhary was told that after serving his prison term he will spend an additional year on an extended licence.