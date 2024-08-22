Breaking News

Hunt for American bulldogs on the loose after man found dead in back garden near Birmingham

One of the American bulldogs on the loose after the incident on Hereford Close in Rubery. Picture: West Midlands Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for two American bulldogs after a man was found dead in the back garden of a house near Birmingham.

Police were called to reports of dogs on the loose in Rubery, a suburb of Birmingham, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They arrived and found a man lying dead in the back garden of a house.

Officers said they believed that "he had been attacked by at least one dog, which may have contributed to his death."

Police seized two dogs at the scene and are looking for two more. None are of a banned breed, officers said.

One of the dogs they are hunting for is brown, and the other is black.

Anyone who sees either of the dogs has been asked to call 999 immediately.

#APPEAL | We’re urgently asking for help finding two dogs who we believe may have been involved in an incident in which a man died in #Rubery.



We were called to Hereford Close in the early hours of yesterday to reports that a number of dogs were loose. pic.twitter.com/ldEjvTZrjs — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) August 22, 2024

Supt Sally Simpson, of Birmingham Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers.

“The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Insp Leanne Chapman, from the police's dog unit, said: “We have officers liaising with vets and the local authority, and are using our drone capability to scour the wider area.

"We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them but call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 999, quoting log 1149 of today.