Man killed friend by running him over in 'drink-fuelled' pub row

10 March 2021, 23:43

Craig Garton has been found guilty of the murder of his friend Dean Clark
Craig Garton has been found guilty of the murder of his friend Dean Clark. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A man who killed his friend by running him over with a van in a "drink-fuelled" rage after a pub argument has been found guilty of murder.

Craig Garton, 42, drove his grey Ford Transit van at 41-year-old Dean Clark after they were both kicked out of The Blacksmiths Arms pub in Little Clacton in Essex at around 11pm on February 7 last year.

Mr Clark moved out of the way but Garton reversed at him, trapping him under the van, then drove off dragging him along the road.

Mr Clark, who was described by his partner as a "kind, caring man", died at the scene of traumatic chest injuries.

Garton denied murder but jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court found him guilty on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

The defendant, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton, told officers after he was arrested: "I went out for a few drinks and ended up killing my mate."

A breath test showed he was over the drink-drive alcohol limit.

Craig Garton, 42, could be facing a life sentence
Craig Garton, 42, could be facing a life sentence. Picture: PA
Mr Clark, who was described by his partner as a "kind, caring man", died at the scene of traumatic chest injuries
Mr Clark, who was described by his partner as a "kind, caring man", died at the scene of traumatic chest injuries. Picture: PA

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a tragic incident where an argument has escalated to murder.

"Dean Clark was a much-loved family man whose death has left a huge hole in the lives of his friends and family.

"A moment of drink-fuelled rage has had catastrophic consequences.

"It is clear from Garton's actions he intended to do Dean harm, attempting to run him over once and when that failed, reversing and trying again.

"Garton now faces a life sentence.

"I want to praise the courage of Dean's family throughout this process and while nothing can bring him back, I hope this result provides them with some justice."

Garton is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 26.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Congress

Congress approves 1.9 trillion dollar Covid relief package

Paul Rusesabagina (Muhizi Oliver/AP)

Hotel Rwanda hero was not kidnapped before he was arrested, court rules
Boris Johnson has demanded the immediate release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Boris Johnson demands immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Tanzania’s President John Magufuli holds up a ceremonial spear and shield (Khaifan Said/AP)

Opposition speculates on whereabouts of Tanzania’s Covid-denying president
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clashed over the pay rise given to Dominic Cummings and that planned for NHS nurses.

Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs
Ted Hui, centre, after he was arrested by police officers in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong politician and activist Ted Hui relocates to Australia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London