Man, 26, killed in 'heavy machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium building site

A man has been killed in an incident at Everton's new stadium building site. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The 26-year-old suffered the fatal head injuries just before 1pm today at at Bramley Moore dock construction site.

The victim, understood to have suffered severe head injuries, was taken to Aintree Hospital but declared dead a short time later, after the incident at about 1pm.

Workers were asked to leave the site, as one local businessman described hearing rumours of a severe injury suffered.

The man's family has been informed and an investigation has been launched, Merseyside police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We can confirm that a man has died following an incident at Bramley Moore Dock this afternoon, Monday 14 August.

"At around 1pm it was reported that a 26-year-old man had been injured and emergency services attended the scene.

"The man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed. Officers remain at the scene as we continue with the early stages of the investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "We can confirm we have been made aware of an incident and are making enquiries."

Everton FC said: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.

"Stadium contractor Laing O'Rourke has immediately launched an investigation and will work with the police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full details of the incident."

A spokesperson for contractors Laing O'Rourke said: "We can confirm that earlier today a member of our team, who was carrying out work for one of our sub-contractors, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he sadly died.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team.

"The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows."