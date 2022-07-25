Man killed in e-scooter collision in east London

25 July 2022, 15:34 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 15:51

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 32-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a car in Manilla Street (pictured) in Docklands, east London, at around 5.40pm on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the 32-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a car in Manilla Street (pictured) in Docklands, east London, at around 5.40pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A man has been killed while riding an e-scooter in east London.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 32-year-old was fatally injured in a collision with a car in Manilla Street in Docklands, east London, at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died just under three hours later. His family has been told.

The car involved, a blue Kia, failed to stop at the scene and was found nearby.

The Metropolitan Police are trying to trace the driver.

The force said in a statement: "Detectives investigating a fatal collision in which the rider of an e-scooter died are appealing for witnesses."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 4874, quoting the reference CAD 5622/24JUL.

Read more: Two men shot dead and one fatally stabbed in weekend of London bloodshed

According to figures from the Department for Transport, nine people were killed while riding e-scooters in 2021 and more than hundred were seriously injured.

The figures show the number of casualties has increased significantly, with just one injury reported in 2017.

Injuries from e-scooter usage now account for three per cent of all people seriously injured or killed on the capital's roads.

E-scooters have been available to hire on London's streets since June 2021, when the year-long trial started.

Operators Lime, Dott and Tier offer rental in some London boroughs, in a scheme organised in conjunction with TfL and London Councils.

It was hoped the use of e-scooters would reduce car usage and keep air cleaner.

You must be over 18 and complete a mandatory in-app training course before renting an e-scooter.

But the number of accidents has still increased in recent years.

Read more: France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

In April last year, a three-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being hit from behind by an e-scooter, while walking on the pavement with his grandmother in west London.

And in July 2019 YouTube star and TV presenter Emily Hartridge became the first person in the UK to be killed while riding an e-scooter.

She was struck by a lorry in Battersea, south London.

In December 2021 e-scooters were banned from all TfL public transport networks after one caught fire on a packed Tube train.

The ban means people are not even allowed to carry them on all TfL trains and buses.

Charity Guide Dogs have raised concerns about the safety of e-scooter usage around blind people.

Read more: Tributes pour in for hero dad who died after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

But when the trial was announced last year, Alan Clarke, director of policy at Lime, said rental e-scooters in London were "as safe as possible".

"The safety standards are really, really high and that contrasts starkly with private e-scooters, which don't have to pass any standards at all in order to be put onto the street, because by definition they're already illegal," he said.

"I think people are going to really notice that and we certainly expect people to look at the scooters that we're putting and see how much safer those are.

"The scooters have a maximum speed of 12.5mph, which is below the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport.

Other features which go beyond national guidelines include front and rear lights which are always be on throughout a rental and an audible warning system that can be used without the rider adjusting their grip of the handlebar.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police declare major incident after the human remains of four people were discovered by demolition workers

Major incident declared after builders discover human remains inside scorched building

asda

Mother found guilty of shaking daughter to death hours after social worker visited

Tributes have been paid to Aran Chada after he died leaping into Lake Garda to save his teenage son

Tributes pour in for hero dad who died after jumping into Lake Garda to save teenage son

Terrifying moment massive 16ft great white shark smashes open diver cage

Terrifying moment 16ft great white shark smashes through divers protection cage

Dover

France blames Brexit for Channel chaos and says UK should join the Schengen zone

Cricket Scotland have been put in "special measures" after 448 examples of institutional racism were uncovered

Cricket Scotland in special measures after 448 incidents of 'institutional racism'

Nadine Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss (right) for PM, has mocked the former chancellor Rishi Sunak for his expensive taste.

Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over £3.5k suit as MP slams 'embarrassing' Tory race

Police received numerous reports of sex assaults and harassment at Brighton beach

Arrest made after group of men sexually assaulted women on Brighton beach

afa

Archie Battersbee’s dad 'suffers heart attack' as judge rules son’s life support can end

Sam Ryder came second in this year's contest, representing the UK

UK to host Eurovision 2023 after bosses decided Ukraine is not safe

Neculai Paizan, 64, was found guilty by an Old Bailey jury of murdering Agnes Dora Akom, 20.

'Wicked' predator who battered woman to death and dumped her in a bin jailed for life

The shocking incident was captured on video during a match at the Moscow Open.

Chess robot grabs and breaks seven-year-old boy's finger at Moscow Open

Lauren Goodger said she needs to have the post-mortem for her own sanity.

Heartbroken Lauren Goodger recalls 'traumatic' death of newborn daughter Lorena

A man identified as Sam Brown (bottom right) was shot dead in Walthamstow (main pic) and there was another shooting in Wood Green (top right). Police hunt suspect after pub stabbing in Hornchurch (inset)

Two men shot dead and one fatally stabbed in weekend of London bloodshed

Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward for the return of her stolen jewellery

Tamara Ecclestone offers £6m reward for return of gems stolen in mansion raid

MONEY: A Global exclusive podcast

MONEY with David Buik and Michael Wilson: A Global original podcast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

France Mideast Palestinians

Emmanuel Macron heads to Africa for three-nation trip

Egypt Russia

Lavrov says Russian goal is to oust Ukraine’s president

Mickey Mantle Card

Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

Zimbabwe Gold Coins

Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

Japan Abe Shooting

Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation

Kenya Bus Accident

30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya

Germany Lufthansa Strike

German union calls one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff

Firefighting plane

Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island

The rocket blasts off

China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London