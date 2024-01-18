Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel, as police probe cause of the blast

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been killed in an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There were no other reports of injuries at the blast, which took place at a facility run by Depaul, a youth homelessness charity.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene at Little Britain Street off Capel Street in the centre of the Irish capital at about 3.30 on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but authorities are not thought to suspect foul play.

The explosion was confined to a single room in the hostel, which is said to have room for about 50 men and women.

Read more: Irish police blame 'lunatic far-right faction' for Dublin riots after three children and woman stabbed

Read more: Care worker who 'stepped in front of a knife' for children in Dublin attack named as family praise 'hero'

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street. Picture: Alamy

Residents were evacuated from the hostel, and are being temporarily housed in another shelter.

Some were seen wrapped in foil sheets as they stood outside. Others said they heard a loud bang and saw smoke.

The hostel was the scene of a fire about two years ago.

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street. Picture: Alamy

The charity said: "Depaul can confirm that there was an incident this afternoon in our Little Britain Street service.

"It was a localised incident confined to one room. All service users will be evacuated from the building tonight and alternative placements will be found."

The charity said that it was working with local officials and partner charities "to ensure no person will be left without accommodation this evening."