Breaking News

Man who died after shootings in Scotland named as 47-year-old John MacKinnon

11 August 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 13:00

John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.
John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A man who died following a series of firearm incidents in the Scottish Highlands has been named by police as John MacKinnon.

The 47-year-old was killed and three others were injured in the shooting incidents on Skye and Wester Ross on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents, which police said they believe are linked.

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said what happened has "shocked the place to the core".

The attacker targeted four victims from the popular holiday island to Ross-shire, with the incident only halted when police tasered and stopped the suspect in the village of Dornie.

Dozens of police cars and the force helicopter were deployed to the remote Scottish region, in the Tarskavaig area of Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday where they found a 32-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, remains in a serious condition.

Read more: Man dies and three others injured after firearm 'discharged' in Scotland

Read more: Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport

John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.
John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland. Picture: Facebook

About half an hour later, gun shots were reported at another property in the Teangue area of the island, about eight miles away, where the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived.

Following reports of gunshots in Dornie on the mainland, a 63-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Police said he remains in a critical condition.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital and has subsequently been discharged, police said.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the communities affected by the incidents on and around Skye will be feeling a sense of "devastation".

"My thoughts are with those most directly affected by what has been a horrific incident on Skye.

"I want to convey that strength of feeling to those individuals and families who will have been devastated by what has happened," she said.

"Obviously, the kind of incidents that happened yesterday would have been horrific and devastating in any part of the country.

"But the kind of communities we're talking about here are small, close-knit communities and that sense of devastation will be felt even more acutely."

While Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes described the news as "one of the worst days that I can recall in the history of Skye and Lochalsh".

Local resident Gordon Matheson, who lives in Teangue, said the day had been "profoundly difficult" for the community.

"Families have suffered tremendous loss today," he said.

Read more: Two killed and young girl seriously injured after car hits family of five in Kent

A local who was working at nearby Eilean Donan Castle at the time the horror unfolded told of his fear his children might be caught up in the violence.

He told MailOnline: "I heard something bad was happening while I was at work, so I phoned my daughter and told her to stay in the house. It was scary.

The incidents took place in close proximity to each other.
The incidents took place in close proximity to each other. Picture: Google Maps

"You’d think of something like this happening out in America but you don’t expect it around here."

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents, which are being treated as linked, and there is no threat to the wider community.

"The thoughts of myself and colleagues across Police Scotland are very much with the family and friends of Mr MacKinnon and the three people who remain injured.

"These incidents took place in a close-knit rural area and have a significant impact not only on those directly affected but also friends and their neighbours living in these communities.

"Serious incidents witnessed yesterday are extremely rare and I would like to further reassure the local communities that they were dealt with and there is no further threat.

"The policing response was significant, as people would expect, and involve national resources from across Police Scotland, including Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow. Officers were drafted from all these locations to support division officers and police locally in Skye."

He added that given the size of the investigation and the fact detectives are dealing with a number of different sites, the considerable police presence will remain for the near future.

The investigation is being led by Police Scotland's major investigation team.

Hamish Fraser, chairman of Broadford and Strath Community Council, said: "I’m shocked that such an incident has taken place in our island and within our close communities here. 

"Our immediate thoughts are with those who have been immediately affected by this terrible tragedy and broader communities who have to live with that over the next few years."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at greek island airport

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'

An exceptional risk of wildfires has been issued

'Exceptional' risk of wildfires as Britain faces heatwave that could be worse than 40C weather in July

Ashley McConnell who will be allowed to return to teaching

Physics teacher, 34, who kissed pupil, 17, in nightclub allowed to return to teaching

Kent Police is looking for witnesses to the tragedy

Two killed and young girl seriously injured after car hits family of five in Kent

Mia was gored by a bison in South Dakota

Brit teen gored by bison and left unable to walk in US 'told to fly home as insurance will stop paying for care'

Vegan activists have demanded that the famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed.

Fury as vegan activists demand famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed

Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis, 38, appears in UK court charged with terrorism offences

Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terror offences after arriving in UK from Turkey

HM's Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke says there will 'always be a need to police social media', but officers must 'focus on what matters to communities'.

Victims of burglary being failed by police and 'not getting justice they deserve', watchdog says

The Spanish government has limited air conditioning and heating

Spain cracks down on air conditioning and heating in bid to save energy

The government is set to issue a stark warning to energy companies

Increase investment or face fresh windfall tax, govt to warn energy firms at No10 crisis talks

George Jack Temperley-Wells, 5, has gone missing in Turkey

Urgent hunt for British boy, 4, missing in Turkey after going on holiday with his mum

Owami was last seen in Croydon

New CCTV released as police search for missing student nurse Owami Davies

Energy bosses are meeting with the government.

Crisis talks set to 'knock heads together' as bills soar while energy firms announce bumper profits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigation of new Sars-Cov-2 variant in India called B.1.617 in laboratory, strains from Kerala , Delhi and Maharastra, conceptual image.

Mask mandate returns in New Delhi as Covid cases rise

Denmark Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine calls on Western leaders for more money to ‘stop Russia’

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Consumer Prices

Fuel price dips below four dollars in US for first time in five months

Climate Landfill Methane

Satellite data finds landfills are methane ‘super emitters’

Krisztina plays with her children on their balcony in Budapest, Hungary

In Pictures: How people in Budapest are keeping cool amidst heatwave

Migration Greece

Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

Firefighters tackling a blaze near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France

Firefighters battle major wildfire in France

Mohammad Arada looks at the rubble of his family house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday August 10 2022

Photographs of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s body were ‘shared for a laugh’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London