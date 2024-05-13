Man missing after going into Thames to swim on hottest day of the year

A man went missing after going for a swim in the Thames yesterday. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a search for a swimmer who went missing in the Thames on the hottest day of the year.

The man went into the water for a swim yesterday - on what was the hottest day of the year so far.

He got into difficulty near Barge Walk, Kingston at roughly 6.40pm.

The Met Police marine policing unit, London Ambulance Service, Fire Brigade, the RNLI and National Police Air Service were all deployed to assist with the search.

Scotland Yard said yesterday: “Police were called at 6.41pm on Sunday, May 12 to the river at Barge Walk, Kingston.

“It was reported that a man had gotten into difficulty after entering the water to swim.

“The man has not been found at this time.”

More warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued for much of the UK after the hottest temperatures of the year so far were recorded over the weekend.

Sunday was the warmest day of the year so far with 27.5C recorded in Chertsey, Surrey, the Met Office said.