Police hunt England fans after man suffers broken arm in racial assault hour before Euros final

4 August 2021, 14:16 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 14:26

Do you recognise these men?
Do you recognise these men? Picture: British Transport Police

By Sophie Barnett

A man was racially abused and punched in the face in a violent assault on the London Underground an hour before the Euros final, police have said.

Officers from the British Transport Police are investigating the assault at Tottenham Court Road Underground station, and have today released CCTV images of England fans in connection with the incident.

At around 7pm on Sunday July 11 - an hour before England played Italy in the final of the Euros - a man travelling from Wembley Park Underground station to Tottenham Court Road was approached by a group of four men taking the same route.

Police said one man from the group accused him of following them and ushered him to come closer to them on an escalator.

The man then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall backwards down the escalator. The group ran off and left the station.

The victim followed them outside, before two other men in the group pushed him and hit his phone out of his hand. The fourth member of the group then racially abused the victim and they all left the scene.

The victim suffered a broken arm and injuries to his back in the assault.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise any of them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 514 of 11/07/21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

