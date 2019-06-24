Tube Pusher Sentenced After Shoving Pensioner Onto Train Tracks

24 June 2019, 20:40 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 20:46

A man who was shown in chilling CCTV footage pushing a 91-year-old pensioner onto the tracks at Marble Arch Tube station has been sentenced.

A paranoid schizophrenic man who pushed a former Eurotunnel boss on to the Tube tracks has been jailed for life with a minimum of 12 years.

Paul Crossley, 47, shoved 91-year-old Sir Robert Malpas on to the rails at Marble Arch station on April 27 last year.

The defendant, also attacked another Tube traveller, Tobias French, earlier that day, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey to a minimum of 12 years in custody, which will initially be served in hospital until he is deemed suitable for prison.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said the attacks were carried out in "terrifying circumstances" and told Crossley he poses a "grave and enduring risk to the public".

"You pushed Mr French first of all knowing very clearly that was wrong, and then you tried to make yourself harder to identify with your hood," he said.

Train pusher
The moment the pensioner is pushed onto the tracks. Picture: BTP

Crossley then "consciously and deliberately sought out a more vulnerable victim", the judge said, adding Sir Robert was singled out for his age

"The moment you saw Sir Robert you went for him," he said.

"I'm satisfied that paranoid schizophrenia was not the driving force here - it was drug abuse and its consequences."

Judge Hilliard added: "It's an aggravating feature that you attacked Sir Robert because of his age."

Sir Robert had been heading to Oxford Circus after a pensioners' lunch when he was targeted by Crossley.

He was rescued by teacher Riyad El Hussani, who leapt from the platform just one minute before the next train was due to arrive.

Judge Hilliard said Mr Hussani acted with "great bravery and no regard at all for his safety".

