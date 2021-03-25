Man receives final pay cheque in thousands of pennies after quitting job

25 March 2021, 21:17

A man in the US received about 91,500 coins for his final pay cheque. Picture: Instagram: ox_isms
By Nick Hardinges

A man has received his final pay cheque in tens of thousands of pennies after quitting his job at a car repair store.

Andreas Flaten, 26, from Fayetteville in Georgia, USA, was given roughly 91,500 coins soaked in motor oil, along with an offensive note, after leaving his position at A OK Walker Autoworks.

The ex-manager received the ridiculous reimbursement after he had got in touch with the Department of Labour over his former employer failing to give him his final pay cheque on time.

His girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, said Mr Flaten is "kind of irritated" following the unorthodox payment.

She explained that her partner had to clean the pennies one-by-one in order to cash them in.

"We went to the end of the driveway and there was that giant pile of pennies, covered in oil, and we had to shovel it out of the driveway," she said.

The pennies were left at the bottom of the man's driveway. Picture: Instagram: ox_isms

Ms Oxley, 27, added that the coins amounted to $915 (more than £666) and weighed around 227kg.

"That's actually not even his whole pay cheque. That was his salary. But he was also paid a commission at the end of every month... so he's definitely still owed money," she said.

The 27-year-old explained that Mr Flaten has since spent about two hours cleaning the oil off roughly $5-worth (around £3.50) of the pennies.

She said: "He worked for the money the first time, and now he has to work for his money again so that seems completely backwards to me."

Mr Flaten also appeared to receive a note from his former employer which read "f*** you".

The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, spoke to Georgia-based WGCL-TV, saying that he cannot remember dropping the pennies off at Mr Flaten's home.

The coins were all covered in motor oil. Picture: Instagram: ox_isms

"I don't really remember," Mr Walker told the TV station.

"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters."

Ms Oxley said: "It was hilarious that he had taken that much time and energy to get those pennies, to transport those pennies and then dump them at the end of the driveway and put oil all over them.

"We can't even spend the money because they're covered in oil, and you have to wipe every single one of them off individually in order to get all the oil off.

"I'm frustrated that someone can do something like that and we're just kind of left there cleaning up the mess."

