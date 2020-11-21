Man rescued and two missing after fishing boat sinks near Newhaven

21 November 2020, 12:54

The rescue helicopter was deployed along with two RNLI lifeboats based in Newhaven and Eastbourne
The rescue helicopter was deployed along with two RNLI lifeboats based in Newhaven and Eastbourne. Picture: @dmoonuk

By Matt Drake

One man has been rescued and two others are still missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of East Sussex.

HM Coastguard scrambled a search and rescue helicopter after receiving an EPIRB distress beacon from fishing vessel Joanna C at 6am on Saturday.

The rescue helicopter based at Lydd, Kent, was deployed along with two RNLI lifeboats based in Newhaven and Eastbourne to try to find the missing boat.

The beacon's signal put the vessel three nautical miles off the coast of Seaford, near Newhaven.

In an update at 10.30am, HM Coastguard said one man had been rescued from the water by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and has been transferred to hospital.

UPDATE: One Casualty Recovered and Search For Two Missing Crew Continues One man has been recovered from the water by...

Posted by Sussex Coast Incident News Page on Saturday, November 21, 2020
The search continues for the two missing crewmen including RNLI lifeboats
The search continues for the two missing crewmen including RNLI lifeboats. Picture: @dmoonuk

He was found clinging to a lifebuoy.

The Joanna C is a 45ft scalloping vessel registered in Brixham, the Coastguard said, and three people were aboard when it sank.

The search continues for the two missing crewmen.

As well as the RNLI lifeboats, the Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team is checking for sightings from the shore.

Another fishing vessel close to the area is helping with the search, while the Coastguard rescue helicopter based in the Solent has been deployed to relieve the Kent-based aircraft.

Read more: UK first to trial AstraZeneca 'antibody cocktail' aimed at non-vaccine patients

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wearing masks in Hong Kong

Air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong postponed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reduce the UK's commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to 0.5%

David Cameron and Tony Blair warn against proposed foreign aid cuts
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan hits third-straight day of record coronavirus cases

Fans at a baseball game in Seoul, South Korea

Coronavirus cases rise in South Korea after restrictions were eased
US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden could announce cabinet picks as soon as next week

Brazil Supermarket Death

Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller

Support for Priti Patel shows politicians are 'disengaged with people,' argues caller
Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs

Iain Duncan Smith: Priti Patel didn't just erupt, civil servants didn't do their jobs
Patel can act without consequences following PM's show of support, insists union chief

Priti Patel can act without consequences following PM's support, insists union chief
Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel
Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power

Sadiq Khan: A lot of life replicates The Thick of It with aggressive people in power
'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London