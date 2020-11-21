Man rescued and two missing after fishing boat sinks near Newhaven

The rescue helicopter was deployed along with two RNLI lifeboats based in Newhaven and Eastbourne. Picture: @dmoonuk

By Matt Drake

One man has been rescued and two others are still missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of East Sussex.

HM Coastguard scrambled a search and rescue helicopter after receiving an EPIRB distress beacon from fishing vessel Joanna C at 6am on Saturday.

The rescue helicopter based at Lydd, Kent, was deployed along with two RNLI lifeboats based in Newhaven and Eastbourne to try to find the missing boat.

The beacon's signal put the vessel three nautical miles off the coast of Seaford, near Newhaven.

In an update at 10.30am, HM Coastguard said one man had been rescued from the water by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and has been transferred to hospital.

UPDATE: One Casualty Recovered and Search For Two Missing Crew Continues One man has been recovered from the water by... Posted by Sussex Coast Incident News Page on Saturday, November 21, 2020

The search continues for the two missing crewmen including RNLI lifeboats. Picture: @dmoonuk

He was found clinging to a lifebuoy.

The Joanna C is a 45ft scalloping vessel registered in Brixham, the Coastguard said, and three people were aboard when it sank.

The search continues for the two missing crewmen.

As well as the RNLI lifeboats, the Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team is checking for sightings from the shore.

Another fishing vessel close to the area is helping with the search, while the Coastguard rescue helicopter based in the Solent has been deployed to relieve the Kent-based aircraft.

Read more: UK first to trial AstraZeneca 'antibody cocktail' aimed at non-vaccine patients