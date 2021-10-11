Man injured and police receiving medical attention after chemical incident in Sheffield

Emergency services are at the scene (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been seriously injured and four police officers received medical attention following a chemical incident in Sheffield.

Police were called to the Park Hill flats off Duke Street on Monday evening, where officers found a "seriously injured" man in his early 30s.

Crews from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and the man was given CPR.

However, officers arriving at the location also fell ill from an "unknown chemical" - and four received medical attention.

BREAKING: Officers are currently attending the Park Hill flats off the B6070 Duke Street in Sheffield alongside crews from @YorksAmbulance and @SYFR.



Read more: https://t.co/QITN3TmBqb pic.twitter.com/7PpPGrs2jM — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) October 11, 2021

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police warned the public to avoid the scene while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

At around midnight, police said tests had been completed and "there is no longer any risk of contamination as no traces of harmful substances were found".

"Police officers are now collapsing the scene to just the property involved and will be re-entering the property to continue enquiries as to what happened," South Yorkshire Police said.

The man has been transported to Northern General Hospital where he remains "in a serious condition", the police added.