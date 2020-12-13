Man miraculously escapes unharmed after house destroyed by gas explosion

13 December 2020, 21:40

The house in Bourne, Lincolnshire, was severely damaged by the explosion
The house in Bourne, Lincolnshire, was severely damaged by the explosion. Picture: LincsBikePol/Twitter

By Megan White

A man had a miraculous escape after his house was destroyed by a suspected gas explosion.

The homeowner was left with just minor injuries and a "little shaken" after the house in Bourne, Lincolnshire, was left almost totally demolished by the blast, which police said was "probably a gas explosion."

Pictures showed half the roof torn off with piles of rubble in the garden.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are in attendance at an incident on Holly Drive in Bourne.

"Whilst a full investigation is to be conducted, we believe it is probably a gas explosion.

"A male occupant has minor injuries and is a little shaken. There were no other injuries.

"The scene has been assessed and it has been deemed that there is no need to evacuate any other houses or any risk to other properties in the area.

"The house has been severely damaged. Fire and gas services are in attendance. This was reported to us at 9.13 am."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cathedral Shooting

Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

Treasury Department Hacked

US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

Virus Outbreak Italy

Italy overtakes UK coronavirus toll after 484 more deaths reported
Nigeria Students Kidnapped

Hundreds of students missing after attack on Nigerian school

Poland Protest

Protesters march in Warsaw against ‘authoritarian’ government
James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Walking away from negotiations 'a mistake' warns ex-Taoiseach

Extending Brexit trade talks 'right thing to do' confirms ex-Taoiseach
Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'
David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election

David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election
David Lammy livid following Boris Johnson's no-deal Brexit confession

David Lammy livid following Boris Johnson's no-deal Brexit confession
Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

Independent SAGE member urges public to ignore Christmas easing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London