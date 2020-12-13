Man miraculously escapes unharmed after house destroyed by gas explosion

The house in Bourne, Lincolnshire, was severely damaged by the explosion. Picture: LincsBikePol/Twitter

By Megan White

A man had a miraculous escape after his house was destroyed by a suspected gas explosion.

The homeowner was left with just minor injuries and a "little shaken" after the house in Bourne, Lincolnshire, was left almost totally demolished by the blast, which police said was "probably a gas explosion."

Pictures showed half the roof torn off with piles of rubble in the garden.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are in attendance at an incident on Holly Drive in Bourne.

"Whilst a full investigation is to be conducted, we believe it is probably a gas explosion.

"A male occupant has minor injuries and is a little shaken. There were no other injuries.

"The scene has been assessed and it has been deemed that there is no need to evacuate any other houses or any risk to other properties in the area.

"The house has been severely damaged. Fire and gas services are in attendance. This was reported to us at 9.13 am."