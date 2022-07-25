Man shot dead by nudist, 76, after performing a sex act on a French beach

Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

An 'exhibitionist' who was allegedly performing a sex act on a nudist beach was shot dead by an irate beachgoer.

The 46-year-old exhibitionist was gunned down at 'La Mama' beach in the Grand parc Miribel-Jonage on the outskirts of Lyon, France, around 10:30am local time on Saturday morning.

The shooter, a 76-year-old nudist, shot the man after he shouted insults at the beachgoers and then began pleasuring himself while staring at another woman, French police said.

After the two men got into an argument, the elderly bather drew a hunting rifle from his pack and fired 'at least three shots', one of which hit his target in the chest.

France3 later reported the shooter was an avid hunter who had a firearm licence, though it was unclear why he had taken the gun to the beach.

La Mama beach was officially designated for naturist use in 2007, reinforcing France's reputation as the number one destination for naturists worldwide, and there were hundreds of bathers enjoying the sun on Saturday morning at the time of the shooting.

France3 said the 76-year-old is a sports shooter whose weapon is legally registered, but that his permit does not allow him to carry the weapon around in public freely.

A murder inquiry has been launched and officers from gendarmerie of Trévoux are now investigating the incident.

The victim is believed to have lived in the city of Lyon and had made the short trip to visit the beach on Saturday morning, though it is unclear whether he was a regular at the popular naturist spot.

The Grand parc de Miribel-Jonage was created to help control the flooding of the Rhône river. A series of lakes is surrounded by trees, grassland and pebble beaches, which in warmer months are frequented by naked bathers.