Man shot dead on residential street close to Liverpool training ground, as police launch murder investigation

A man has been shot dead in Kirkby. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Kit Heren

A man has been shot dead on a quiet street in a Liverpool suburb, with police launching a murder investigation.

Officers said they were told that the man, 36, had been shot in a residential street in Kirkby, to the north-east of the city, at around 6.30.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Officers have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Superintendent Mark Drew said: “A murder investigation is underway this evening following an appalling and tragic incident in which a man has lost his life after he was fatally shot. Our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss.

“We are still in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish why the incident took place and who was involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 6.35pm and witnessed the incident to contact Merseyside Police.

"If you live in the area, please check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage and if you see anything suspicious, please let us know. Any information you provide, however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation."

Detective Superintendent Drew added: "There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything within our power to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"My message to those involved in gun crime and serious organised crime is clear – Merseyside Police will never rest, we are relentless in our pursuit of those involved.

"Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

"I completely understand that speaking up could be daunting, but when people are willing to support the police we will ensure every possible avenue is progressed to protect them.

"And if you don’t feel comfortable coming directly to the police you can call the independent, anonymous, Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555 111, we need to know who is involved in gun crime and where those guns are being stored.”

If you have any information about this incident, you can call 101, DM us @MerPolCC on social media, quoting log number 830 of 17th July.