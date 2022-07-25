Man in his 20s shot dead near busy north London Tube station

A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

A man in his 20s has died after being shot near a busy London Underground station late on Sunday evening.

Police officers and the London Ambulance service were called to reports of a shooting on High Road, Haringey, near Wood Green underground station, shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot and was immediately given first aid by emergency services.

Metropolitan Police officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene, along with the London air ambulance.

Sadly the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragic shooting comes hours after 28-year-old Sam Brown was shot dead at a gathering of over 100 people in Waltham Forest.

Officers are in the process of notifying the victim's next of kin.

Police said a post-mortem examination will be held and a crime scene remains in place, with High Road closed to traffic.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7238/24Jul.