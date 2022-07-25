Man in his 20s shot dead near busy north London Tube station

25 July 2022, 07:16 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 07:38

A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening.
A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

A man in his 20s has died after being shot near a busy London Underground station late on Sunday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police officers and the London Ambulance service were called to reports of a shooting on High Road, Haringey, near Wood Green underground station, shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, had been shot and was immediately given first aid by emergency services.

Metropolitan Police officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene, along with the London air ambulance.

Sadly the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening.
A man was shot dead near Wood Green station in Haringey, east London, on Sunday evening. Picture: LBC

The tragic shooting comes hours after 28-year-old Sam Brown was shot dead at a gathering of over 100 people in Waltham Forest.

Officers are in the process of notifying the victim's next of kin.

Police said a post-mortem examination will be held and a crime scene remains in place, with High Road closed to traffic.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7238/24Jul.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has denied any suggestion of an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

'Haven't had sex in ages (sigh): Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder

Persistent understaffing in the NHS is creating a serious risk to patient safety, MPs have said in a damning report.

Worst NHS workforce crisis puts patients at 'serious risk', damning report warns

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been targeted by intruders at their home in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home 'targeted by intruders twice in 12 days'

Folkestone became the epicentre of the travel chaos on Sunday

'Only the start': Holiday hell at Folkestone amid warnings of more summer gridlock

A group of activists have urged archaeologists not to categorise the gender of skeletons

Activists urge archaeologists not to assume gender of ancient human remains

Ellie Goulding has revealed she visited Ukraine this weekend

Singer Ellie Goulding shares 'emotional journey' as she reveals she visited Kyiv

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall have shared news of the birth of their son

Declan Donnelly announces birth of son weeks after death of presenter's older brother

The incident happened at Happy Days Retro Vacations near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Woman killed and 3 people injured after caravan catches fire overnight at UK campsite

A large fire is burning on Hankley Common

Firefighters battle major blaze in Surrey beauty spot with smoke visible at Heathrow

Queues are snaking around the M20 near Folkestone after it became the epicentre of "holiday hell"

Move over, Dover: Folkestone becomes centre of 'holiday hell' amid huge Eurotunnel queues

Detectives want to speak to this man over the pub attack

Police release photo of man they want to identify after 23-year-old stabbed in back at pub

Sam Brown, 28, was shot in east London

Man shot dead at gathering in east London named as 28-year-old local

Mick Lynch warned of more disruption in the coming months

Rail strikes 'could last for months' if other side doesn't back down, Mick Lynch warns

Connery was convicted last week

Skydiver who parachuted as Queen in 2012 Olympics convicted of assaulting girlfriend

Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie returns to Neighbours for Aussie soap's farewell special

An "explosive" wildfire has forced thousands to flee

'Explosive' wildfire tears through homes as thousands forced to flee in California

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phyo Zeya Thaw

Myanmar military junta executes four political prisoners

The rocket blasts off

China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

Survivors sit on a capsized boat as they are about to be rescued near New Providence in the Bahamas, early Sunday, July 24, 2022

Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

Obit Bob Rafelson

The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson dies aged 89

Greece Wildfires

Six Greek villages evacuated as wildfire burns near Ancient Olympia
Pope Francis kissing a hand

Pope arrives in Canada to apologise to Indigenous groups

Muhammad Ali Belt Auction

Muhammad Ali’s Rumble in the Jungle belt sold at auction for £5.25m
Joe Biden

Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says
California firefighters

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California
Sakurajima erupting

Residents ordered to evacuate after Japanese volcano erupts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'
'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London