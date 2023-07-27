Breaking News

Man who shot and killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell will die in jail after being handed whole life order

27 July 2023, 12:17 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 13:11

Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana
Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The man who shot and killed Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana in a custody suite has been sentenced to a whole life order.

Matt Ratana, 54, who was originally from New Zealand, died after he was shot at by Louis De Zoysa in a custody block in Croydon on September 25, 2020.

Sentencing De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court, Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson told the 26-year-old: "You acted in cold blood. You intended to kill Sergeant Ratana.

"You aimed the gun at his chest at near point-blank range. Even as he fell you re-aimed and fired a second shot at him.

"The aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors. There is therefore no justification to depart from the starting point of a whole life order."

De Zoysa, who is expected to be held at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, showed no obvious reaction as he was told he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He claimed diminished responsibility but was found guilty after a jury decided he pulled the antique weapon's trigger deliberately to fire homemade bullets, and had not suffered an autistic meltdown.

CCTV of Matt Ratana released

Read more: Handcuffed man, 25, guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant Matt Ratana with revolver in London police station

Read more: Horrifying CCTV shows moment police officer Matt Ratana shot in custody cell by handcuffed man hiding gun behind back

The jury was previously shown CCTV footage of the moment when Sgt Ratana was fatally shot.

It showed De Zoysa seated on the custody bench, with his hands handcuffed behind his back, as Sgt Ratana entered the room and introduced himself.

He told the defendant: "You’ve been arrested on suspicion of possession of bullets, ammunition and possession with intent to supply class B."

He went on to say: "Your detention’s not been authorised yet, but I can authorise a search of you under Section 54 of PACE.”

The defendant was then instructed to stand up for the search, at which point De Zoysa got up from his seat before uncovering a concealed gun from behind his jacket and shooting Matt Ratana.

Two separate police officers were stood either side of the defendant before tackling him to the ground as they shouted at him to surrender the gun.

De Zoysa continued to conceal the gun and fired it three more times before dropping it.

The second shot was fired during the police’s struggle with the defendant, which hit Sergeant Ratana in the leg – but this was not believed to be the fatal shot.

A third shot was fired in the direction of the wall, and finally a muffled fourth shot, which hit De Zoysa himself.

He was then tasered by a police officer and the gun was kicked away from the defendant and recovered by the officers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip

Survivor of failed Titan trip recalls moment passengers had to 'rock from side to side' to get sub back to surface

Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times

Pictured: Charlie 'Cheeks' Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at end-of-term marquee party at Sussex farmhouse

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry's phone hacking case thrown out as judge dismisses claim of 'secret agreement' with the press

A doctor inside the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine

Kyiv ‘launches major offensive’ against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

Supporters of Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum show their support in Niamey, Niger, on Wednesday

Mutinous soldiers ‘take’ Niger but government ‘will not tolerate’ coup

Microsoft Teams on a mobile phone

EU launches investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Office and Teams

Breaking
The tram crash killed seven people

TfL fined £10m for health and safety failures over Croydon tram crash that killed seven people

Breaking
Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

Sinead O'Connor found 'unresponsive' at London home, as police say her death is not suspicious

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae, rear centre, said he is gay in an emotional announcement

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae backed by fans after saying he is gay

Hugh Grant in the Wonka trailer

Hugh Grant casting as Oompa Loompa in new Wonka film criticised by actor with dwarfism

Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland

Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit blasts 'meaningless' police apology

Mitch McConnell is helped after freezing at the microphones during a press conference

Mitch McConnell helped away from cameras after freezing during press conference

Co-op said shoplifting had reached record levels in its stores

'Brazen and violent gangs' lead shoplifting spree at Co-op as bosses call for more help from police

Navarro has turned up safe and well

Girl who vanished four years ago aged 14 after running away from home walks into police station 2,000 miles away

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have been paid to Sinead O'Connor who has died aged 56

Fame, Prince and the loss of her son - Sinead O'Connor in her own words

Sunshine is set to replace the wet weather in August

Met Office reveals when sunshine will return after weeks of torrential rain across UK

British Gas posted a bumper increase in profits

British Gas profits soar by 900% after energy companies allowed to make more money from household bills
Kevin Spacey could try attempt a Hollywood comeback

Kevin Spacey 'capable of mounting Hollywood comeback' after being cleared of sex assault charges
Let’s hope consumers can maintain their appetite to spend money and enjoy themselves, as the discouraging clouds of economic pressures in terms of the cost of living continue to envelope around our lives.

Cost of living crisis? - That's not reflected in retail and travel activity, writes David Buik
Rescuers tend to long-finned pilot whales

Survivors of whale pod beached on Australian coast are euthanised

Church personnel inspect damage inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine

Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting about attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa

Last year's heatwave was 'a sign of things to come'

Last year's record-breaking 40C heatwave is 'a sign of things to come and will be considered mild by future generations'
Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape

'Blood on their hands': Relative of girl killed and sexually assaulted by brother slams social services
Children missing from school are more likely to commit crime

Thousands of 'ghost children' who gave up on school in Covid to 'cause huge crimewave'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit