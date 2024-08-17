Man shot by police in Surrey was armed with air rifle and 'pointed weapon at officers'

Joel Stenning, 29, allegedly directed the weapon at police. Picture: Social Media

By Christian Oliver

A man who died after being shot by police in a Surrey village last week was armed with an air rifle and pointed the weapon at officers, it has been claimed.

Joel Stenning, 29, allegedly directed the weapon at police who attended his home following reports of a man with a gun, The Sun reported.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said a man died on Thursday after he was shot in Knaphill, near Woking, in the early hours of Sunday.

The police watchdog said that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, Surrey Police received a report of an altercation in the street, with a man said to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill.

The caller reported that the man had then gone inside an address. Police then opened fire on the man after arriving at the scene.

Surrey Police received a report of an altercation in the street, with a man said to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill. Picture: Google Maps

On Friday, IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident."

Tributes to Mr Stenning, who worked as a roofer, have been posted on social media, with one stating: “May you rest in eternal peace and your cheeky smile live on through your beautiful children.”

"Ffatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we will keep the man’s family, and the force updated as our investigation progresses.”

The IOPC added: “Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place

“Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands.

“The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.

“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man shortly after 1.20am.

“A police baton round was also discharged. Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested and the man was taken to hospital.”

The IOPC said a non-police issue weapon was found at the scene.

The watchdog said it was notified by Surrey Police shortly after 2am and declared an independent inquiry, sending investigators to attend the scene and the post-incident procedures, where officers provided initial accounts.

The IOPC added that it examined the scene on Sunday, carried out house-to-house inquiries and was reviewing police body-worn footage and police logs.