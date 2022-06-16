Man shot and two officers 'seriously injured' during major incident in Scunthorpe

By Megan Hinton

Police have shot a man after two officers were seriously injured during a major incident in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police confirmed a man was shot by officers called to Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday night, and is in a stable condition.

Two police officers were also hurt after tackling an armed suspect and were "taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries".

Commenting on the incident, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: "There is currently a scene in place on Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, following a police incident yesterday evening.

"We received a call shortly before 6.30pm from a member of the public reporting concern for safety in relation to a man allegedly carrying weapons inside an address.

"Officers were quickly deployed and a cordon was put in place to ensure the safety of those nearby.

"During the incident, the man was shot by police. He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition.

"Two police officers were also injured whilst responding to the incident. Both were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries."

Mr Anderson added: "Those officers are being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation and our wider welfare team - as are all their colleagues who attended the incident."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed a full investigation has been launched.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation following an incident at an address in Scunthorpe at around 9pm yesterday evening in which firearms officers were deployed.

"We were advised that a police firearm was discharged during the incident and that a man sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result.

"We are also aware that two police officers were injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.

"After being informed of the incident by Humberside Police, we sent investigators to the scene to start gathering evidence and to the post-incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages."