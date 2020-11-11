Breaking News

Man shot with rubber bullet by police after 'pointing firearm at children'

The 50-year-old was allegedly "walking around the area" near Sarson Street.

By Megan White

A man has been shot with a rubber bullet by police after reportedly pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at children in a Leicestershire village.

The 50-year-old was allegedly "walking around the area" near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with the weapon.

Firearms officers rushed to the scene and fired a "lethal baton round" at the suspect, leaving him with bruising to his arm.

He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "Officers were called at 12.04pm today (Wednesday) to a report of a man in possession of a long-barrelled firearm in the area of Sarson Street, Quorn.

"The man was reported to be walking around the area and was reported to have pointed the weapon at people in the area including young children.

"In the interests of public and officer safety, firearms officers were deployed to the scene.

"During the incident a less lethal baton round was discharged by officers against the man.

"The man was checked on by East Midands Ambulance Service. He was reported to have suffered bruising to his arm. He is not reported to have suffered any other injuries at this time.

"The man, aged 50 and of Quorn, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He currently remains in police custody.

"The road remains closed at this stage. Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance."