Man sought by police after series of unprovoked anti-Semitic hate attacks in London

25 August 2021, 10:30

By Emma Soteriou

Police investigating a series of anti-Semitic hate attacks have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

Footage of one of the incidents shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched into a wall in a random attack.

The 64 year-old victim, who was on his way to his synagogue when he was hit, suffered facial injures and fell to the floor, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Read more: Claudia Lawrence: Police search gravel pits near York in hunt for missing chef

Police are trying to identify the attacker.
Police are trying to identify the attacker. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The victim said he had "no recollection" of the incident as he had been knocked unconscious.

"I hit my head on the wall and that was it, I have no recollection," he said.

"The police are taking this extremely seriously because there is an awful lot of anxiety in the community, but we are a very tight knit, welcoming and loving community."

He added he did not wish to say more while investigations were ongoing.

Police have linked the incident to two other assaults on the same day.

At around 6.40pm, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle.

Shomrim, a neighbourhood watch group which works to protect the Jewish community of Stamford Hill, shared footage of the attack on Twitter in an attempt to help police find the man responsible.

Officers want to identify the man responsible.
Officers want to identify the man responsible. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At 7.10pm, a 14-year-old boy was also approached by the same man and assaulted without warning.

That said, he nor the 30-year-old received life-threatening injuries.

Officers were informed of a fourth victim who is yet to contact police, but enquiries to identify them are ongoing.

Detectives have urged anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assault and has not spoken to police, to come forward.

Witnesses call police on 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chief said both Covid and Brexit are responsible for food shortages

Co-op boss blames Brexit and Covid for the worst food shortages he's ever seen
Families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan

Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety fears as US deadline looms
Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island

Swarm of earthquakes detected at Hawaii volcano

Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte confirms he will run for vice presidency in Philippines
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Bangkok, Thailand

Coronavirus cases levelling off, says World Health Organisation
People wearing face masks walk along a street in Tokyo

Japan expands coronavirus emergency areas as cases surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them
The Defence Secretary warned that the group could start mortaring the airport.

Ben Wallace: Taliban could start mortaring Kabul Airport if forces stay past deadline
The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London