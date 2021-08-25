Man sought by police after series of unprovoked anti-Semitic hate attacks in London

By Emma Soteriou

Police investigating a series of anti-Semitic hate attacks have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

Footage of one of the incidents shows a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched into a wall in a random attack.

The 64 year-old victim, who was on his way to his synagogue when he was hit, suffered facial injures and fell to the floor, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Police are trying to identify the attacker. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The victim said he had "no recollection" of the incident as he had been knocked unconscious.

"I hit my head on the wall and that was it, I have no recollection," he said.

"The police are taking this extremely seriously because there is an awful lot of anxiety in the community, but we are a very tight knit, welcoming and loving community."

He added he did not wish to say more while investigations were ongoing.

Police have linked the incident to two other assaults on the same day.

At around 6.40pm, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle.

Shomrim, a neighbourhood watch group which works to protect the Jewish community of Stamford Hill, shared footage of the attack on Twitter in an attempt to help police find the man responsible.

Officers want to identify the man responsible. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At 7.10pm, a 14-year-old boy was also approached by the same man and assaulted without warning.

That said, he nor the 30-year-old received life-threatening injuries.

Officers were informed of a fourth victim who is yet to contact police, but enquiries to identify them are ongoing.

Detectives have urged anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assault and has not spoken to police, to come forward.

Witnesses call police on 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.