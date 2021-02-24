Man spat at police officer who became ill with Covid-19

24 February 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 16:20

Steven Licorish pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker
Steven Licorish pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker. Picture: Dorset Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has admitted spitting at a police officer who was diagnosed with Covid-19 just days later.

Steven Licorish, 41, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The victim said he was "angry and upset" at being exposed to the risk of infection while arresting him in Bournemouth on January 6.

READ MORE: Couple fined after bizarre clown photoshoot on bridge sparks emergency response

Licorish had been found lying in the middle of a road, but when two officers arrived he was staggering around in the middle and stopping traffic, Dorset Police said.

The officers moved him onto the pavement and he began to shout and swear at them.

Police said as he was being arrested, Licorish "looked directly at one of the male officers and intentionally spat with force, causing a large amount of saliva to land on the officer’s uniform".

The officer developed Covid-19 symptoms two days later, and tested positive for the virus. It is not known if Licorish was the reason for the infection.

He suffered from a "constant searing headache, muscle pains, chronic fatigue and loss of appetite", police said. He began to improve after 15 days, but remained short of breath.

Licorish, of no fixed abode, will be sentenced on Friday, March 19 after pleading guilty at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Speaking after the hearing, the officer said: “I will never know or be able to prove that I contracted Covid-19 from this incident. However, I am extremely angry and upset that he spat at me, exposing me to the risk of infection. Thankfully my family was not infected.

“It took many weeks for me to recover, but thankfully I have now returned to frontline duties. It is totally unacceptable to spit at someone, but to do so in the midst of a global pandemic is deplorable.”

Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “Our officers and staff demonstrate commitment, courage and dedication on a daily basis.

“They signed up to help protect the public, not to come into work each day with the risk of being assaulted, attacked or verbally abused.

“Spitting at officers is particularly abhorrent during the public health emergency we are all facing.”

Anna Harvey, Chair of Dorset Police Federation, said: “This incident is a stark reminder of the horrendous incidents officers have to deal with.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

An aerial photo shows rubbish floating in a river in Bosnia

Rubbish fills Bosnia river faster than workers can pull it out
A vial of the vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm

Hungary begins rollout of Chinese vaccine

Bruce Springsteen

Drink-driving charge against Bruce Springsteen dropped

Reading and Leeds are the first major UK festivals to announce they will go ahead in 2021.

Reading and Leeds festivals to return for 2021 following 'roadmap' announcement
The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines distributed by Covax

Ghana becomes first nation in world to receive Covax coronavirus vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot protects against Covid-19, FDA says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner

Taxpayers shouldn't bail out leaseholders living with dangerous cladding, says campaigner
The Cladding Crisis continues

Cladding Crisis: Government is in 'dangerous place' over fire safety bill
Gavin Williamson tells LBC he would 'do anything' to

Gavin Williamson questioned over vaccine passports

The rights campaigner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We have to be extremely careful about vaccine passports,' rights campaigner warns
'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims
CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London