Murder probe launched after man stabbed in bar's smoking area

Atesh in Milton Keynes. Picture: Google Street View

By James Morris

A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed in the smoking area of a bar in Milton Keynes.

The 28-year-old man died in hospital today following the attack at Atesh at about 1.30am on Monday.

Another man in his twenties was also stabbed and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses. Det Insp Dejan Avramovic said: “My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time and they continue to be supported by our officers.

“We are aware that this altercation started within the venue and continued outside to the smoking area.

"As such, it is likely that a number of people saw the incident and may have information that could assist us in our enquiries."

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.