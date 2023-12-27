Man, 49, stabbed to death in London on Boxing Day named as four arrested for murder released with no further action

Mr Murphy was stabbed to death in Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man who was stabbed to death in London on Boxing Day has been named as Michael Jony Murphy.

Detectives investigating his murder are still appealing for witnesses and information, the Met said on Wednesday.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at 3.10am on Tuesday. An argument between a group of about 10 people was said to have broken out in the street.

Mr Murphy, 49, was found with stab injuries and died as a result of his wounds. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Four people - two men aged 49 and 42, and two women aged 44 and 35 - were arrested on suspicion of murder but have been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "We are continuing to piece together the events that led to Michael sustaining his injuries and would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the Cranwood Street area on Boxing Day morning to come forward.

"Our initial enquiries have confirmed they was an argument in the street in the moments prior to Michael being stabbed involving a group of up to ten people which local residents may have heard.

"Work is ongoing to identify those involved and I would ask anyone who can help us to do this to get in touch."

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Our thoughts are with Michael's family at this unimaginably difficult time. That this tragedy occurred over the Christmas period will be shocking to many and I reiterate DCI Allen's appeal for witnesses who were in the area to come forwards.

"Specialist detectives, supported by local officers from Hackney, have been at the scene since this incident carrying out vital evidence-gathering work.

"Their presence has caused disruption to residents in the area and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and support while this work is carried out.

"Local officers will continue to patrol in around the area; if you have concerns please speak to them or contact your local Safer Neighbourhoods Team."

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC using reference CAD669/26Dec or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.