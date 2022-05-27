Breaking News

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords in Stockwell last year. Picture: Met Police

By Sophie Barnett

A tenant who became paranoid about the Covid lockdown and stabbed his landlords to death in a "brutal and frenzied" attack has been jailed for at least 33 years.

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60, at the home they shared with five others in Stockwell, south London, on April 1 2020.

The couple were found lying in a "bloodbath" at the property by police officers, the Old Bailey was told.

Briceno Garcia had become worried about Covid and paying rent during the pandemic after the lockdown was imposed.

Jurors at the Old Bailey deliberated for just 45 minutes before finding him guilty of two counts of murder.

He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming he was mentally ill at the time.

On Friday, Briceno Garcia was jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.

Briceno Garcia lived with five other Spanish speakers at the maisonette in Dorset Road, in which his victims had sublet rooms.

Previously, Tom Little QC had told jurors how the defendant stabbed the victims repeatedly with a knife in a "brutal and frenzied" attack.

This story is being updated, more follows.