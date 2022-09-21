'Dangerous' man jailed for life after stabbing neighbour to death over motorbike noise

21 September 2022

Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right)
Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right). Picture: Norfolk Police

By Emma Soteriou

A "dangerous" man who stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed by motorbike noise outside his house has been jailed for at least 28 years for his murder.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, used two knives and a saw to kill father-of-three Dean Allsop, stabbing him 17 times in their street in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich after hearing engine noise from Mr Allsop's son's motorbike.

Two women who tried to help 41-year-old Mr Allsop - his partner Louise Newell and their friend and neighbour Kerryn Kray, formerly Kerryn Johnson - were also attacked by Crosbie.

Judge Anthony Bate, sentencing at Norwich Crown Court, told Crosbie: "I regard you as a very dangerous man."

He sentenced Crosbie to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years, which is the amount of time he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for release.

The balding defendant stared straight ahead throughout Wednesday's sentence hearing, bouncing his left knee up and down, and he showed no reaction as he was led to the cells.

Crosbie was found guilty of murdering Mr Allsop following an earlier 12-day trial.

He was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Ms Newell and Ms Kray, and he admitted three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Mr Allsop, of Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.18pm on April 14 last year.

His partner, Ms Newell, said in a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Jackson: "I will never forgive Crosbie for what he did to my family."

She added: "I hope he's never released."

Jamie Crosbie, 48, used two knives and a saw to kill father-of-three Dean Allsop
Jamie Crosbie, 48, used two knives and a saw to kill father-of-three Dean Allsop. Picture: Norfolk Police
Dean Allsop was stabbed 17 times in the street
Dean Allsop was stabbed 17 times in the street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Judge Anthony Bate told Crosbie: "You're aptly described as an isolated man living alone."

He said the defendant had mental health issues and was "complying poorly with prescribed medication in the community".

"You showed callous indifference to Dean's fate after he had been repeatedly stabbed," the judge said.

"You left him bleeding on the ground and made no attempt to summon help."

He said that, in police bodycam footage, Crosbie said the "chilling words" to officers who arrested him on suspicion of murder: "That makes me happy, that's a good thing, that's the best news I ever heard."

Elizabeth Marsh KC, defending Crosbie, said he had expressed remorse since he had been taking medication in custody.

