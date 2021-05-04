Man stabbed to death in busy London shopping centre

Police have evacuated Brent Cross shopping centre after a fatal stabbing. Picture: Shneor Crombie

By Kate Buck

A murder investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old was stabbed to death in a busy London shopping centre.

Emergency services race to Brent Cross Shopping Centre shortly before 7pm this evening after reports of fighting men.

Members of the public and officers tried to save the victim as the paramedics and air ambulance were called, but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

Officers are currently informing his family of the tragic news.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

A second man, also believed to be aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who has been killed in this incident.

“I would like to offer my thanks to the members of the public who came to his aid. They showed considerable courage.

“Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already under way. We will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area through the rest of this evening and in the days to come.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone who saw the stabbing to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference CAD6136/04MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.