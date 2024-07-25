Man stamped on by police at Manchester airport breaks silence as lawyer says they will 'get justice'

The two brothers in the video have spoken out. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Two brothers who were filmed being reportedly assaulted by officers at Manchester Airport have broken their silence after footage of the incident went viral on social social.

The man, who appears to have been tasered, lies on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back during the incident at Terminal 2.

A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.

Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, an apparent lawyer for Fahir and Amaad spoke on their behalf following their release from Cheadle police station.

The lawyer said they were heading to Rochdale Police Station to make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.

"We will keep you updated," he said, adding they "will get justice".

The officer involved in the incident has been stood down from active duty.

Yesterday, demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station and were heard shouting "GMP shame on you" after the footage sparked outrage.

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

T2 Manchester Airport

Can't see how you can justify kicking someone in the face and head when they are laying on floor being tasered and he seemed compliant. Although someone context is required as to what was going here. pic.twitter.com/nh1tEb5bm9 — 🅚🅐🅢🅗 🅐🅗🅜🅔🅓 (@KashAhmed77) July 24, 2024

The caption alongside the two videos reads: "This was a brutal attack by the cops which could have caused permanent brain injury.

"A single coward punch could put people in a “vegetative state” so please don’t let this thug of a cop get away with it.

"This cop is a disgrace to the thousands of good cops.

"Be aware of late onset subdural hematoma after the massive kicks to his head..

"There have been well-documented reports of delayed SDH occurred after head injury; the time interval to the second deterioration varies from 15 h to 8 months.

"He should got a CT - scan of his head."

The video shows police kicking a man on the ground. Picture: Social media

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken. Four men have been arrested.

Police said that they had referred officers' behaviour for further investigation to its internal standards unit.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.

Another said: "This is unacceptable and needs to be investigated".

A third commented: "This is so so barbaric."

In a tweet, Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

"We will support the investigation in any way possible."

