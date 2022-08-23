Drunk man, 31, strangled teen and dumped her body in pond after she refused to have sex with him

23 August 2022, 18:39

The body of Lily Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in 2021
The body of Lily Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in 2021. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A drunken nightclub reveller strangled a teenage girl and dumped her body in a pond after she rebuffed his advances for sex, a judge has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Haines, 31, murdered 18-year-old Lily Sullivan after he met her inside a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year.

The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and later went to a nearby alleyway together where they became more intimate.

Swansea Crown Court heard the 18-year-old was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town.

After murdering Miss Sullivan, Haines walked past his victim's mother as she waited to pick her daughter up from a nearby garage.

Read more: Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

Read more: Girl, 9, shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel as cops condemn 'shocking and appalling' attack

The father-of-one has admitted murdering Miss Sullivan but denied sexual misconduct.

But after a trial of facts, Judge Paul Thomas QC concluded Haines had killed the teenager after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

It is believed Lily Sullivan was on the phone to her mother when she was attacked
It is believed Lily Sullivan was on the phone to her mother when she was attacked. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

"It is clear that Lewis Haines wanted to ensure that Lily died. His intention was to silence her," the judge said.

"He didn't want anyone to know what had happened in the lane.

"I am sure, however, having been in that lane for some time with Lily and having had intimate contact with her up to a point, Lily decided that she was going home to meet her mother.

"She made it clear from the phone call if nothing else to her mother that she did not want the intimacy between her and Lewis Haines to go as far as sexual intercourse.

"Fuelled as he was by drink, I am sure that Lewis Haines was frustrated by this because he had expectations and hopes that it would go further."

Read more: Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

Read more: 'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Haines claimed Miss Sullivan threatened to accuse him of rape and he did not want his partner and family to find out.

"His account of her threatening to tell people what he had done to her does in fact have an element based in truth about it," the judge said.

"Mr Haines had a great deal to lose. Reasons such as those in my view explain why he strangled Lily in order to prevent her telling people he had tried to get her to go further than she was willing."

William Hughes QC, prosecuting, had argued that Haines "showed sexual interest in Lily" from the time he met her in the venue, despite being "warned off more than once" by friends.

The court heard how Haines admitted they kissed in the alleyway where her jacket, mobile phone and tobacco were later found.

The teenager's call to her mother at 2.47am had been cut off mid-sentence and Mr Hughes said it was the Crown's belief that "Lily was attacked at that point".

He also said that it was their case that Miss Sullivan's cream-coloured lace crop top had been removed "forcibly" before she was pushed in the water.

Ms Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, a reservoir near the nightclub
Ms Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, a reservoir near the nightclub. Picture: Alamy

John Hipkin QC, defending, said there was no forensic evidence of a sexual contact between the pair or evidence the top had been torn from her body as it remained intact.

Haines claims he tried to pull Miss Sullivan out of the water, but the judge rejected this saying he had made no attempts to save her.

The defendant, who was wearing a white shirt and had a shaved head, held a hand to his head and looked up at the ceiling as the judge spoke.

Haines, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, will be sentenced on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

afssa

Welsh politician suspended after posting gun-toting picture to stop 'English people trying to cross the channel'

Police release "shocking" footage of A23 collision

Lorry driver convicted of dangerous driving after “shocking” A23 bridge collision

Owami Davies

Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

Urban Outfitters, York

"Mortified" police officer faces sack for drunkenly urinating in Urban Outfitters fitting room

Watch the moment 140ft superyacht My Saga sinks off the coast of Italy

Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.

Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Jupiter's tiny moons can be seen in the image.

NASA reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views taken from world's most powerful space telescope

A woman died in the high-speed crash

'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Nine-year-old 'ray of sunshine' shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

Anthony Albanese

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London