Shocking footage shows man threaten officer with bread knife for clamping his Mercedes

10 March 2022, 21:12

By Sophie Barnett

A man who had his Mercedes clamped after failing to pay a £2.50 crossing charge has been jailed for threatening an enforcement officer with a bread knife.

Owen Miller, 60, of West Moors, ran towards the officer with the 8in bread knife in June last year after his car was clamped for failing to pay the £2.50 Dartford Crossing Toll.

In terrifying bodycam footage, the enforcement officer can be heard screaming “I’m just doing my ******* job".

Prosecuting, Stuart Ellacott told the court the victim carried out a warrant issued by Northamptonshire County Court after Miller failed to pay the charge.

When the victim, Terence Mytton, arrived at miller's address he found his Mercedes parked outside.

Mr Mytton clamped the vehicle and left notices on the car, before knocking on Miller's door.

Body-worn camera footage played in court showed the defendant running towards Mr Mytton, who agreed to unclamp his car.

Mr Mytton told the defendant: “I have got children, I am just doing my job.”

Miller later apologised to the victim who replied: “It’s a bit late for that, you could have killed me.”

Recorder Hannah Willcocks QC said it was a “terrifying incident”.

Miller pleaded guilty to threatening someone with a blade in a public place. He was sentenced to eight months in prison in Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Mytton, a former British army soldier, said he had a history of PTSD and now struggles to leave the flat following the incident.

He said his "life has been taken away" from him and he suffers anxiety and depression, in a victim personal statement read out in court.

Mitigating, Rob Griffiths said the incident was “out of character” and Miller failed to seek help for stress due to his divorce.

He said Mr Mytton’s issues were exacerbated by the attack and not a direct result of the incident. He also issued an apology on Miller's behalf.

